Costa Nopia, Crete’s Newest Luxury Escape, Is Taking Shape

Costa Nopia, the standout project by Leptos Group, is now set to become reality as work begins on the island of Crete. Approval from the Council of State and the official notice published in the Government Gazette on June 25, 2025, mean Costa Nopia has moved past the planning phase into the construction phase. This marks a significant step for one of Greece’s largest tourism developments, which first joined the country’s Strategic Investment program in 2019.

Cretan Sun & Sea Developments SA, a subsidiary of the Cypriot Leptos Group, is advancing the project. Designed to put Crete in the spotlight for quality travel, Costa Nopia will stretch over 1,130 acres along 1.4 kilometers of beachfront in northwestern Crete’s Gulf of Kissamos. The master plan includes up to 207,000 square meters of buildable area.

The Resort Experience: Nature, Comfort, and Community

Costa Nopia stands out for its thoughtful blend of spaces. The resort will invite guests to find calm among natural beauty and modern amenities. Everything, from accommodations to leisure spaces, centers around lasting comfort and a sense of belonging, with every detail reflecting a commitment to the local ecosystem.

Main Features:

Luxury Hotels: Visitors can expect world-class stays and attentive service.

Visitors can expect world-class stays and attentive service. Resort Amenities: The plan includes a marina, golf course, sports facilities, and a wellness center.

The plan includes a marina, golf course, sports facilities, and a wellness center. Distinct Residences: Villas, maisonettes, and apartments offer flexible living, with options for owners to host guests.

Villas, maisonettes, and apartments offer flexible living, with options for owners to host guests. Open Spaces: Parks and green zones invite moments of relaxation and gatherings.

Parks and green zones invite moments of relaxation and gatherings. Cultural and Sports Facilities: The site preserves and celebrates the area’s culture and outdoor lifestyle.

Every part of Costa Nopia reflects the island’s heritage. The development respects the coast and keeps the environment at the center of its plans.

Breathing New Life into Kissamos Bay

Set on the eastern edge of Kissamos Bay, Costa Nopia aims to transform the area into a year-round hotspot. The resort draws inspiration from the region’s rich history and stunning coastline, offering travelers a unique blend of history and comfort. By focusing on sustainable growth, Leptos Group supports local jobs, respects the land, and helps Crete shine as a travel destination.

For over 20 years, Leptos Group has made substantial investments in Crete, proudly supporting the community while preserving the natural setting. Costa Nopia is their most ambitious project yet, offering an escape wrapped in culture, nature, and modern style.

Tourists seeking an authentic and memorable experience will find that Costa Nopia blends the natural charm of Crete with thoughtful design and hospitality.