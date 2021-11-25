Black Friday Deals That Make Great Christmas Gifts for Travelers

Share Pin 0 Shares

With Black Friday deals just a stretch away, you are probably already preparing a budget to buy smart tech for your home and Christmas gifts for your loved ones. While COVID-19 still limits how, when, and where we travel, these Black Friday deals make great Christmas gifts for travel buffs.

To find the top Black Friday deals for travelers, you can visit the sites that list Black Friday ads and refine your search with your preferred keywords. Amazon and other online shopping entities have prominent Black Friday ads for seasonal deals too. If you planned a budget for this Black Friday, do not forget that you will have even more deals to look forward to – especially for electronics – on Cyber Monday (November 29, 2021).

BlackFriday.com lists a plethora of ads and deals from all over the web. You can refine your search for deals using keywords if you want to buy travel-related items or anything else.

Amazon.com has up to 50% off on electronics, apparel, toys, Amazon devices, home decor, tools, beauty, health and fitness, sports, office products, books, luggage, and much more – most of these items ship internationally at very convenient fees. Check out the Epic Daily Deals for even more inspiration.

If you want hotel deals, Travelocity has a Cyber Week with exclusive deals on flights, hotels (up to 70% off on daily featured hotels), cars, cruises, activities, and vacation packages.

Expedia offers a member-only Black Friday sale with thousands of hotels at 30% or more off through November 29, 2021. In addition, members get access to Black Friday deals for travelers, who can choose from cruises, family holiday stays, 2022 packages, and last-minute deals.

TourRadar has some serious discounts for Black Friday 2021: up to 70% off sailing tours, island hopping, exclusive destinations, experience tours, and travel packages.

For cruises, Seabourn has excellent Black Friday travel deals this year. According to the official website: “Enjoy up to €1,000 off our Veranda and Ocean View suites on select voyages and up to $1,000USD Shipboard Credit per suite through Summer 2022. Plus, discounted pricing includes Economy and Business Class air on select sailings. There’s no better time to give the gift of Seabourn and create moments that go a long, long way.”

This year, check out Contiki for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals to get up to 30% discounts for 2022 and 2023 trips worldwide until November 30.

In Europe, Eurail offers 10% discounts and a 100% refundable purchase for eco-friendly Eurail Passes as part of their Black Friday sales deal. The offer is valid until November 30, 2021. You can use the pass to travel to 33 European countries up to 11 months from your Black Friday purchase.

Kimpton Hotels have a Cyber Sale that started on November 23 and lasts until December 6, 2021, so you have time to browse the deals and plan your next staycation. With this offer, you will save up to 25% off the chain’s Best Flexible Rate, and for every night booked, Kimpton donates $5 to No Kid Hungry.

Hurtigruten Expeditions cruises have the biggest sale of the year this Black Friday. You can save up to 50%. Plus, the company reduced deposits to 10% on all Expedition Voyages.

For travels in Europe and handpicked worldwide destinations, you could save up to $600 when you book with Go Ahead Tours. If you change your mind, you’ll receive a full refund through February 1, 2022.

Handpicked Black Friday Deals for Travelers

Wandrd Prvke 21L Backpack: ideal for photographers, travelers, and commuters, it is a lightweight, stylish and functional bag made of durable, water-resistant tarpaulin and ballistic nylon. It has a minimalist design, comfortable shoulder straps, and a padded back panel for added comfort while carrying. While affordable at its full price — considering its quality and features — the Black Friday deal gives you 25% off right now.

Jabra – Elite 75t True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones – save $ 70 when you buy these headphones this Black Friday at Best Buy, Walmart, or Amazon. They are excellent for calls on the go, thanks to enhanced four-microphone call technology, which filters out wind and other disruptive noises. Use them to enjoy conversations and music with no audio dropouts or interruptions.

Fitbit Charge 5 is a fitness and health tracker with built-in GPS. It connects with the Fitbit app for added functionality that helps you optimize your workout routines. In addition, wearers can use it to track SpO2, heart rate variability, skin temperature variations, and more. It works great to monitor the real-time pace and distance without a phone during outdoor activities for travelers, thanks to the built-in GPS.

Garmin DriveSmart 65 & Traffic GPS navigator boasts a bright 6.95-inch display, up-to-date maps, and built-in WiFi connectivity. It receives automatic map and software updates without connecting to a computer and is an excellent companion when you travel by car. Black Friday deal: $ 60 off at Best Buy.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is as affordable as essential for travelers. There’s a Black Friday deal right now at Amazon, and you can get it for 57% less than its usual price. LifeStraw removes 99.9% of bacteria and parasites (including E. coli, salmonella, giardia, and cryptosporidium). In addition, it eliminates microplastics and reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns. The filter will provide up to 4000 liters (1000 gallons) of clean and safe drinking water.

LifeStraw removes 99.9% of bacteria and parasites (Photo: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter)

Aventus for Her En Voyage Travel Atomizer Coffret Set — a vanity product for women — is a limited-edition atomizer travel set. It boasts a floral and fresh fragrance with notes of green apple and sweet peach. Available at Neiman Marcus for $295 ($415 Value).

The Mr. Coffee 2-Piece Thermal and Travel Mug Gift Set is suitable for cold or hot beverages and soups. The set has a thermos and a travel mug made of stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation. Usually priced at $29.99, they will be available for only $9.99 only on Black Friday at Blain’s Farm & Fleet.

GlocalMe U3 Mobile Hotspot, Wireless Portable WiFi for Travel in 140+ Countries is available for $ 20 less on Amazon for Black Friday. Although it offers a SIM-free connection to 4G, it has a SIM card slot for any SIM card. With GlocalMe U3 Mobile Hotspot, you get instant domestic and international data by paying online depending on usage or as you go. The device comes with free 1.1GB global data and 8GB US/CA/MX data.

These are just some of the hundreds of Black Friday deals that make great gifts for travelers. You can also take advantage of them to treat yourself and your family. However, when you book hotels, cruises, or tours, read the fine print: today’s world is unpredictable, and what appears to be a good deal may turn into a significant loss if there is a no refunds policy in place. Happy shopping, and enjoy the holiday season!