More Reasons to Move to Incredible Crete for Good

Share Pin 0 Shares

As December draws near, only the alternative tourism crowd is still visiting Incredible Crete. The locals have reverted to their normal routines. The damp chill blankets the land of the Keftiu, and a reverent beauty few outsiders ever see glows from beneath cloudy skies. We’re coming up on five years here now, and still we never cease to be amazed by the people, the mystique, and the majestic luster of this island. Here are some more shares that may make you want to move to Crete for good, or at least visit for a month.

This one from Stylvie in Heraklion tells us that Minoan snake goddesses still inhabit the island. Many say this popular bar/restaurant is the best in the city. Be advised though, you need reservations to join the party here. With the coronavirus kicking back up in another wave, such bars are not exactly the most popular places for those at high risk. But, if you’re 20-something and bold…

Most of the tourists are gone from incredible Crete now, and the locals are almost back to normal now. Here at the now famous Seitan Limania Beach outside Chania Town a friendly beachcombing goat stops to pose for the camera. Seitan Limania Beach, or Stefanou Beach, is a wonder on the east side of the magnificent Akrotiri Cape on Crete’s northwest shore. This famous beach is also knowns as Saint Rafael, for the church at the head of the gorge, and Saint Spyridon, for the cavernous temple close by.

Anna and Zhivko, the ☼ BOHO TRAVELERS visited Geropotamos Beach yesterday. Located about 18km east of Rethymno, the beach is not as famous as some others in this part of Crete, but as you can see it is quite stunning. The waters here are very cool because of the river that empties into the Cretan Sea here. The beach is hardly ever crowded, probably because of the more popular ones nearby.

Our pal Alexandros Roniotis and his family are probably the greatest explorers of Crete these days. Here we see the amazing Skotini Gorge. Alexandros, the creator of the most extensive guides of Crete – Cretan Beaches – can easily be classified as a beach fanatic. Check out the guides if you ever wanted to know anything about the island.

One of the remotest places in Crete, Zakros and the other traditional villages of the far east of the island are the ideal places to find peace and tranquility. The wild Gorge of Zakros feeds into the sea here, and the ancient Minoan Palace/Temple of Zakros stands visual over the beaches. There are many natural wonders to enjoy in this lesser known region of the island. Next year we will spend a month here doing research and unplugging.

Who needs Santorini when there’s Incredible Crete? One of my favorite places on Crete is a stone’s throw from famous Matala. The bluff overlooking Kommos and the Paxamadia Islets in the distance is a place of magic, for sure. The islets, the mythical birthplaces of Appollo and Artemis, I am sure, hold some mystery as yet undiscovered. These beaches are far less crowded in summer than most of those on the north shore.

If there is one totally underpublicized aspect of this paradise we live on, Crete as a wedding location is so underutilized. This island is like its own continent, with every conceivable backdrop and experience you can imagine. And of sustainability conscious couples, Crete Within creates absolutely stunning plans. If I am not mistaken, the photo shoot below was done in the fabulous Amari Valley in Rethymno Prefecture.