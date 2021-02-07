Azerbaijan Launches Web Portal to Promote the Karabakh Region

Pin 0 Shares

Last month, Azerbaijan’s leading state-run tourism organization, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), unveiled a new website to promote Azerbaijan’s historical Karabakh region worldwide.

The “Where is Karabakh?” platform is focused on the geography of the Karabakh region, as well as comprehensive information about the region. Florian Sengstschmid, ATB Chief Executive Director, was cited by Caspian News talking about how the new endeavor will help people understand the rich history, cultural monuments, and nature of the region:

“The creation of the WhereisKarabakh.com website pursues exactly this mission,” Sengstschmid said according to a report by Azertag. “The favorable climate and relief of the Karabakh region allow developing various types of tourism products.”

The new site is intended to be a one-stop-shop for overall knowledge about the region. The web portal lets visitors learn about the region’s history, monuments, prominent persons, carpet weaving traditions, folk music, horse breeding, and much more.