Pin 0 Shares

According to Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY) there were another 1.113 new coronavirus cases recorded on Saturday, of which 12 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

EODY also recorded 29 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5.951 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3.498 were men.