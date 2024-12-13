$2 Million for Trails: Athletic Brewing’s Big Move for Outdoor Spaces

Athletic Brewing announced an unprecedented $2 million donation to restore and protect over 170 outdoor spaces worldwide. Distributed through its Two For The Trails initiative, this marks the company’s largest contribution to date.

“For the first time in our history, Athletic will donate $2 million in a single year through our Two For The Trails program, supporting a wide range of outdoor projects across the U.S., UK, and Canada,” said Cara Wilson, B Corp & Two For The Trails Manager at Athletic. “This essential funding will directly benefit the environment and communities where our customers live, work, and adventure, helping to protect, enhance, and sustain outdoor spaces for generations to come. We aim to provide safe, equitable access to the great outdoors and look forward to seeing the transformative impact of these projects.“

Where the Funds Will Go

Of the total donation, notable allocations include:

$250,000 for hurricane restoration in North Carolina and Florida to repair damage from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

for hurricane restoration in North Carolina and Florida to repair damage from hurricanes Helene and Milton. $50,000 for the Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC) to revamp trails and surrounding areas impacted by Hurricane Helene.

for the Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC) to revamp trails and surrounding areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. $200,000 toward 12 disaster relief projects addressing ongoing recovery in storm-affected regions.

Additionally, two efforts led by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) will receive funding:

Connecticut ADA Trail Upgrades : Improvements to increase accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

: Improvements to increase accessibility for individuals with disabilities. McGinty Mountain Trail Restoration in San Diego: Repairs to tackle erosion, install water barriers, plant native seeds, and remove invasive species.

A History of Preserving Nature

The Two For The Trails program, central to Athletic Brewing’s mission since its 2018 launch, is the craft beer industry’s most extensive environmental grant program. Since its inception, it has awarded nearly 550 grants totalling over $6.2 million, funding over 700 projects across 45 U.S. states, the UK, and Canada.

This year alone, the initiative will enhance 4,000 miles of trails and protect 530,000 acres of open land. These projects will resonate with around 63 million outdoor lovers, ensuring their favourite sites remain protected and accessible.

Hurricane Recovery on the Appalachian Trail

One significant effort backed by this donation is the ATC’s restoration of the Appalachian Trail. Hurricane Helene inflicted the most severe damage in the trail’s century-long history, leaving vital infrastructure in disrepair. The allocated $50,000 will help strengthen trail facilities, repair storm-hit landscapes, and support nearby communities.

Athletic Brewing is also prioritizing conservation efforts near its own brewing facilities. In Connecticut, trails are being retrofitted to allow easier use for those with disabilities. Meanwhile, funding will bring much-needed repairs to a trail once battered by heavy rains in San Diego.

Nonprofits receiving 2024 grants were notified in November and have started planning their projects. From trail upgrades to open-space revitalization, the work ahead promises a lasting impact for nature lovers.

For organizations interested in participating, applications for Two For The Trails 2025 grants open next summer.