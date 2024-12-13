Marriott Expands Outdoor Collection with Postcard Cabins

Postcard Cabins, once known as Getaway, was officially acquired by Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR). This move places the brand firmly on a global stage, offering a new kind of nature-based escape for travellers seeking a break from the hustle of crowded and hyped destinations.

Since its founding in 2015, Postcard Cabins set out to provide a simple, much-needed antidote to modern life—spaces to slow down, switch off, and find peace in nature.

“What started a decade ago with a small group of believers in the power of spending free time in nature, has grown into a national movement, which we expect will only gather steam with Marriott’s expansive reach,” said Jon Staff, Founder and CEO of Postcard Cabins.

Snapshots of a Movement

What makes the story of Postcard Cabins compelling? The numbers tell the tale:

40 million+ hours spent by guests reconnecting with nature.

More than 1,200 cabins across 29 locations, called Outposts.

Over 600 marriage proposals.

Close to 100,000 stays for four-legged friends.

These numbers reveal more than just a growing trend. They show a desire for simpler, intentional living.

Nature-focused travel is no passing fad—and Postcard Cabins’ place in the Marriott family is proof of this shift. Marriott aims to weave these mindful escapes into its offerings. By 2025, Postcard Cabins will become part of Marriott’s travel platforms, including the Marriott Bonvoy program, with over 219 million members worldwide.

“As guests are increasingly interested in nature-immersive travel, we are excited to build on the incredible breadth of our portfolio and welcome Postcard Cabins to Marriott Bonvoy as we deliver more accommodations and experiences in awe-inspiring destinations,” said Leeny Oberg, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Development of Marriott International.

The Postcard Cabins acquisition paves the way for broader opportunities, maintaining the brand’s focus on offering peaceful escapes in nature while benefiting from Marriott’s global reach.