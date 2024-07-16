Athens’ Surging Prices Shock Tourists

Tourists are stunned by the high food prices in Athens.

Popular local dishes see steep increases.

Dining expenses are a growing concern for both tourists and locals.

Traditional Greek Cuisine: A Pricey Affair

Visitors to Athens are experiencing a mix of admiration and shock as they encounter elevated costs for local delicacies. Even travellers from affluent countries are taken aback by the steep prices for meals traditionally enjoyed at a fraction of the cost.

One scenic restaurant, boasting an unparalleled view of the Acropolis, now charges a surprising €21 for pork souvlaki and €19 for moussaka. Pairing these dishes with two beers priced at €7 each, a simple meal for two can reach €70.

Tourist Reactions to Skyrocketing Prices

The responses from tourists reveal a range of attitudes:

Some overlook the steep prices, appreciating the enchanting atmosphere and memorable experience.

Others carefully examine menus and seek out more affordable dining options.

This inflation in dining costs poses a significant challenge. For locals, it affects their daily lives and dining habits. It also adds an element of concern for the tourism industry as it may deter budget-conscious travellers.

Locals struggle with rising costs.

Tourists split between enjoying the ambience and seeking budget-friendly alternatives.

The increasing prices in Athens, particularly for traditional Greek cuisine, reflect a growing issue that impacts locals and tourists alike. While some visitors are willing to pay a premium for the picturesque views and warm atmosphere, others may find the cost prohibitive, prompting them to look for less expensive options. This trend could have long-term implications for Greece’s tourism sector, which is crucial for the country’s economy.