New Acropolis Store Nearing Completion

Strategically located on a plateau south of the Areopagus Hill.

Designed to function as a visitor reception hub.

Plans include a clear pathway for ascending the Areopagus Hill and viewing its rock formations.

Enhancements integrate the store into the natural surroundings of the archaeological site.

The much-anticipated construction of the new Acropolis store has entered its final stages, promising an improved experience for visitors. Managed by the Organization for Management and Development of Cultural Resources (ODAP), this project is part of a larger investment funded by the Recovery and Resilience Fund, which includes developing and equipment for 14 new stores across archaeological sites, with a total budget of €6.3 million.

“The new era for ODAP is marked by projects that elevate the visitor experience at archaeological sites and museums. This includes improved stores, the introduction of new cultural products, and high-quality replicas crafted using both traditional methods and modern technology. The new Acropolis store is a vital part of upgrading the services at this iconic site. The current store is inadequate and poorly positioned, failing to meet the needs of thousands of visitors. The updated store will optimize visitor flow and contribute to the overall presentation of the archaeological site,” said Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni.

Design Principles

The main design priorities emphasize blending with the environment while maintaining historical integrity. Existing plateau areas will be unified to form a cohesive plaza, providing an unobstructed view of the Areopagus Hill and the surrounding natural landscape. The new layout prioritizes larger green areas to encourage native plant growth while avoiding disruption to historic elements.

Visitor Accessibility

Accessibility is a significant focus for the new store. The plateau will feature a stable, unified ground surface with gentle slopes to accommodate wheelchairs. The project also includes parking spaces for visitors with reduced mobility. The updated design ensures clear and unobstructed movement throughout the site and resting areas with benches.

Sustainable Improvements

The redesign also addresses landscaping challenges. Outdated stone pathways and decorative barriers will be replaced to enhance the visibility of historical features, including ancient ascending steps on the Areopagus. In addition, plans to add shrubs and greenery along key pathways will enrich the landscape and guide visitors toward designated routes. Other measures include unobstructed access for emergency vehicles within the western slope of the Acropolis site.

Historical Context

Visitors will be stepping into a site layered with history. In the early 20th century, pine and olive trees were planted across the area. A bronze plaque featuring Apostle Paul’s renowned speech to the Areopagus was installed in 1938. Since 1951, annual ceremonies have been held here every June 29th for the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul. A stone path leading to ancient stairs was constructed in the 1950s, complemented by additional stone steps. In 2006, a metal staircase was introduced to ensure visitor safety, as the original stone stairs had become dangerously slippery.

Between 2021 and 2022, a drainage project beneath the plateau revealed remnants from Late Antiquity (5th–6th century AD), Middle Byzantine architecture (10th–13th century), and later burial sites from the Ottoman period. These findings have been preserved within the plateau.

Ολοκληρώνεται το νέο πωλητήριο στον αρχαιολογικό χώρο της Ακρόπολης