Is It Normal for Concrete Around a Pool to Crack?

If you’ve installed a pool, you likely want it to look pristine, with glass-like water and beautifully landscaped concrete surroundings. But is it common for concrete to crack around a pool? The short answer is yes. Cracking can occur due to various factors, including weather conditions, soil movement, or improper installation. However, understanding why it happens and how to prevent it can help keep your pool area both stunning and safe.

In this blog, we'll explore the causes of concrete cracking, how to fix it.

Why Does Concrete Around a Pool Crack?

Concrete is a durable and rigid material, but it’s not immune to cracking. Here are some common reasons why cracks may develop around your pool:

Shrinkage: As concrete dries and cures, it shrinks slightly, which can lead to tiny cracks. Ground Movement: Shifting or settling soil over time can cause cracks in the concrete. Temperature Changes: Sudden temperature swings can cause concrete to expand and contract, leading to cracks. Poor Installation: Improper mixing, insufficient reinforcement, or inadequate curing can result in weak concrete that cracks easily. Heavy Loads: Excessive weight, such as heavy furniture or equipment, can stress concrete slabs and create fissures.



How to Prevent and Fix Cracks in Concrete

While some cracking is unavoidable, you can take steps to minimize it and keep your pool surround in great condition:

Proper Installation Ensure the concrete is mixed correctly and reinforced with steel bars or mesh.

Allow sufficient time for curing to strengthen the concrete.

Control Joints Install control joints to create planned weak points where cracks can occur in a controlled manner.

Sealing Apply a high-quality sealant every 2–3 years to protect the concrete from water and temperature variations.

Regular Maintenance Use tools like skimmers or pool vacuums to clear debris from the pool and surrounding area.

Consider acid washing the pool to keep the concrete looking fresh if stains or cracks appear.

Address Drainage Issues Ensure proper drainage to prevent water from pooling near the concrete. If needed, learn how to drain an inground pool without a pump.

Cracking in concrete around a pool is a common issue, but it can be managed with proper installation, maintenance, and repair practices.

