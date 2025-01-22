Must See Art Exhibition in Heraklion: “An Innermost View”

From January 22 to February 22, 2025, art enthusiasts and travellers visiting Heraklion will have the chance to explore “An Innermost View,” a non-representational art exhibition hosted at the Basilica of Saint Mark. This event marks the first in a themed exhibition series organized by the Heraklion Municipal Art Gallery.

Event Highlights:

Features works never-before-displayed to the public.

Showcases pieces from notable artists such as Nikos Viskadourakis, Christina Zervou, and Alexandros Isaris, among others.

Comprises works donated by artists and the Ministry of Culture.

Offers free admission to all visitors.

A Closer Look at the Exhibition

With free entry, this event will delight both locals and international visitors. It brings together non-representational works from the Municipal Art Collection. Many pieces have remained unseen until now, offering a fresh glimpse into contemporary creativity. Visitors can explore varied styles and interpretations from renowned creators whose work spans decades.

Contributions from artists like Maria Kokkinou–Bitsaki, Vasiliki Tsekoura, and Thomas Fanourakis are on display. Their paintings weave stories through abstract forms, inviting the audience to reflect and interpret. From bold colours to minimalistic designs, this exhibition celebrates diversity in expression.

Practical Information

The exhibition is open Monday through Friday, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. On Saturdays, visitors can stop by from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Location: Basilica of Saint Mark, Heraklion.

Admission: Free

Why You Shouldn’t Miss It

This is more than an art exhibition — it’s a chance to connect with Heraklion’s vibrant cultural heritage. Visitors of all ages are welcome to immerse themselves in the creative process while enjoying the stunning venue of the Saint Mark Basilica. Organized by the Heraklion municipality and its cultural division, it’s a reminder of how art belongs to everyone.

Whether you’re an art lover or a curious tourist exploring the city, “An Innermost View” promises an enriching experience. As the event organizers state, the goal is to “grant the public access to the treasures that truly belong to them.”