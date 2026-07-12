Asterousia became famous because UNESCO looked at it and said, “Please don’t mess this up.”

The Asterousia range in southern Crete is leveraging its 2020 UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status to build a sustainable tourism and agriculture model.

The new “Asterousia Trails” project creates a network of hiking and cycling routes in the Municipality of Gortyna, connecting directly to the European E4 path.

Local leaders are pushing to create a unified regional brand for local producers while actively fighting overgrazing and desertification.

UNESCO protects areas that possess environmental and cultural assets of exceptional value. The great particularity of Biosphere Reserves is that man is at the center. We do not want areas cut off from life. We want people to live in them, to protect them, to love them, and at the same time to benefit from everything they offer,” said Theano Vrentzou Skordalaki.

Not a Fenced-Off Park

The Asterousia range in southern Crete is a rugged region where human history and ecology intersect. In 2020, the area was added to the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves. But unlike a strict national park where humans are kept out, a Biosphere Reserve is designed around human presence.

Theano Vrentzou Skordalaki, President of the Local Management Committee, points out that the goal is not to create a sterile nature reserve. The strategy requires the locals to live in the area, protect it, and make a living from it. The region earned the designation in just 1.5 years because it offered exactly what UNESCO looks for: a highly specific natural environment, high biodiversity, and continuous human habitation dating back to the Proto-Minoan period.

Asterousia Trails and the E4 Connection

To turn this UNESCO status into actual foot traffic, the region launched the “Asterousia Trails” project in the Municipality of Gortyna. This is not just about putting up wooden signs. The project builds a structured network of hiking and cycling routes that highlight the specific identity of the terrain.

The physical infrastructure is already linking up with the broader European network. The famous E4 European long-distance path has been rerouted directly through the Asterousia, tying the local trails to the rest of the continent. The long-term plan is to connect all Cretan trail networks under a single digital platform, making it easier for visitors to navigate the region.

The Local Brand and the Overgrazing Problem

The trails are only half the strategy. The other half is the local economy. The management committee is working to create a unified “Asterousia” brand for local livestock farmers and agricultural producers. If a product carries the Asterousia name, it carries the weight of the UNESCO designation.

However, this economic push comes with strict environmental conditions. The region faces real threats from overgrazing and desertification. The new management practices required by the UNESCO framework are designed to force more sustainable land management, ensuring that the push for local products does not destroy the very terrain that makes them valuable.

382 Monuments and the Digital Push

The historical record in the Asterousia is massive. The area contains 382 registered monuments, ranging from Minoan settlements and ancient cities to Byzantine churches and caves.

Chrysa Pagkalou, General Manager of ETAM (the contractor for the trails project), highlighted the emotional and practical reality of working in such a demanding environment:

“The routes are located in a specific part of the area, but you can never isolate a piece and not see the identity of the entire region as a whole. That is exactly what we tried to do… We loved it very much, because if you don’t love a place, you can’t promote it properly.”

To manage this, the committee is building a digital information center. This platform will map out the entire natural and historical inventory of the region, allowing visitors to plan thematic routes through the archaeological sites. The management is also heavily focused on the next generation, working with UNESCO affiliate schools and local youth groups to ensure the residents actually understand and support the framework.

Featured image, Asterousia Range by Cretan Beaches.