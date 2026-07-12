Heraklion’s Waterfront Moves Closer to Major Transformation

The restoration of the Venetian Arsenals enters the tender phase as the city advances a broader €18 million waterfront renewal plan.

Heraklion’s long-planned waterfront revitalization has taken another significant step forward, with the restoration of the city’s historic Venetian Arsenals (Neoria) moving into the public tender phase.

Following approval of the tender documents by the Managing Authority of the Region of Crete and the earlier green light from Greece’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS), the municipality is preparing to select a contractor for the landmark restoration project.

With funding already secured, the initiative is now moving from planning to implementation.

The Neoria restoration forms part of a broader vision to reconnect Heraklion’s historic harbor with public life while preserving one of the city’s most recognizable Venetian landmarks.

The wider redevelopment program also includes:

the redesign of 18 Anglon Square ;

; stabilization of the historic coastal walls at Bentenaki , where works have already been contracted;

, where works have already been contracted; and the planned redevelopment of Dermatas Bay, including two new urban beaches, for which funding has been requested from the Region of Crete.

Together, the projects represent an investment of approximately €18 million and form part of Heraklion’s revised Sustainable Urban Development Strategy, implemented in cooperation with the Municipality of Heraklion, the Region of Crete, and Greece’s Ministry of Culture.

Once completed, the improvements are expected to reshape Heraklion’s historic waterfront by combining monument conservation with upgraded public spaces for residents and visitors alike, creating a more accessible and attractive connection between the city and the sea.