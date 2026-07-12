By Kostas (who skipped his coffee because apparently we’re all pretending to be surprised today.)

Visitor numbers remain strong, flights continue to grow, and hotels are filling rooms. Yet many businesses are relying on last-minute bookings and discounts to keep occupancy high, raising concerns that another record year for arrivals may not translate into record revenues.

According to former Rethymno Hoteliers Association president Manolis Tsakalakis, July occupancy in the region is expected to reach around 85%, following an average 80% occupancy in June. At the same time, overnight stays declined by about 3% compared with June 2025, providing what he describes as an early warning for this year’s financial performance.

Luxury hotels, particularly in the Rethymno area, are also reporting occupancy levels below expectations.

The explanation is hardly mysterious. European households continue to face economic pressure, and many travelers are postponing booking decisions until the last possible moment. Hotels, in turn, are responding with discounts to protect occupancy.

Meanwhile, Crete’s airports continue to perform exceptionally well.

During the first five months of 2026, the island welcomed 1,706,322 air passengers, maintaining its position as Greece’s leading regional tourism destination.

International arrivals reached 1,153,569 passengers, an increase of 13.8% over the same period in 2025.

Heraklion Airport: 825,563 international arrivals ( +11.3% )

825,563 international arrivals ( ) Chania Airport: 328,006 international arrivals (+20.9%)

May alone brought:

521,782 international passengers through Heraklion ( +10% )

through Heraklion ( ) 226,313 international passengers through Chania (+18%)

Domestic travel also continued to grow.

Between January and May, Crete recorded 552,753 domestic arrivals, an increase of 3.1%, with Heraklion handling 366,645 passengers (+1.7%) and Chania 186,108 (+6.1%).

So where’s the problem?

According to the latest INSETE study, more visitors are not automatically generating more income.

Germany remained Crete’s largest international market in 2025, producing 1.694 million visits, up 6%, and 13.258 million overnight stays, up 2%.

Yet tourism receipts from German visitors fell by 9%, dropping from €1.286 billion in 2024 to €1.176 billion in 2025.

The average German visitor spent:

€694 per trip

€89 per overnight stay

stayed an average of 7.8 nights

The figures suggest that demand for Crete remains resilient, but visitors are becoming considerably more careful with their holiday budgets.

Or, to translate the industry’s annual mystery into plain English:

The beaches are still full. The planes are still landing. The hotel rooms are still occupied. Tourists simply aren’t treating their credit cards like souvenir items anymore.

Perhaps that’s less a tourism crisis than a reminder that Europe’s middle class has rediscovered something unfashionable:

a budget.

Kostas is now going to the neighborhood taverna where the owner still gives him watermelon for free after lunch.

“Luxury experience.” 🍉