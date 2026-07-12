Residents and visitors report poor lighting along one of the city’s busiest evening promenades.

One of Heraklion’s most popular waterfront walks has become the subject of growing concern after residents and readers reported inadequate lighting around the Venetian Fortress of Koules during the evening hours, Cretalive reported. Follow the link to see images.

Argophilia has also received messages from readers describing the area as unusually dark after sunset.

The promenade surrounding the historic fortress attracts hundreds of people every evening, including local families, joggers, and visitors enjoying the Venetian Harbor. During the summer tourism season, it is one of the city’s busiest public spaces.

According to those who contacted us, sections of the waterfront remain poorly illuminated or completely dark, making it more difficult for pedestrians to navigate safely after nightfall. Families with children, older visitors, and people unfamiliar with the area have expressed concerns about visibility and the overall feeling of security.

Photos taken by Cretalive on the evening of Saturday, July 11, show visitors walking through stretches of the promenade with minimal lighting despite the high number of people enjoying the harbor.

The Koules Fortress and the surrounding Venetian Harbor are among Heraklion’s most recognizable landmarks and a highlight for many first-time visitors to Crete. Ensuring that the waterfront remains safely accessible after dark is important not only for residents but also for the city’s tourism experience.

As of publication, no official explanation has been issued regarding the reduced lighting.