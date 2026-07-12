The Ministry of Rural Development is launching a “pilot program” to pay fishermen for catching the invasive pufferfish in Crete and the South Aegean.

The payout is exactly 5.33 euros per kilo, but the fish cannot be eaten, sold, or kept. It must be handed over for destruction.

The Regions have until September 30, 2026, to figure out the logistics of this “hazardous waste” collection service.

The Ministry of Rural Development has finally looked at the most toxic invader in the Mediterranean and come up with a brilliant plan: Let’s pay people to catch it, and then set it on fire.

After years of “studies” and “concerns,” the government is launching a “pilot program” to manage the pufferfish crisis. It is essentially a hazardous waste removal service, but with boats. Fishermen will go out, catch the pufferfish, and bring it to specific drop-off points. They will weigh it, certify it, and get paid. And then? The fish goes to a specialized facility to be burned or buried. It will never see the inside of a restaurant, a market, or a human mouth. It is a one-way ticket to the incinerator.

The Price of Poison

The government has set the price at exactly 5.33 euros per kilo. Not 5, not 6. 5.33. Because when you are dealing with biological weapons, precision matters.

The Ministry insists this is a “net” amount. The costs of transport, refrigeration, and the final incineration will be covered by the Regions. The fisherman gets the cash; the government handles the toxic waste logistics. As the General Secretary of Rural Development, Spyros Protopsaltis, clarified: “The fisherman is not called upon to pay from his remuneration the costs of transport, temporary storage, cooling… or incineration.”

The Bureaucratic Masterpiece

To explain this simple concept (catch fish -> burn fish), the Ministry released a document with 22 Questions and Answers.

Q: “Can I eat it?” A: “No, you will die.”

A: “No, you will die.” Q: “Can I sell it?” A: “No, you will go to jail.”

A: “No, you will go to jail.” Q: “Where do I take it?” A: “To the specific points we will tell you about later.”

It seems they needed a small novel to ensure nobody accidentally makes sushi out of the payout. The document explicitly warns that the fish is toxic due to tetrodotoxin and requires “special handling,” which is government-speak for “do not touch it with your bare hands and definitely do not put it in a salad.”

Since this is a “pilot” program, don’t expect the boats to leave tomorrow. The Regions of Crete and South Aegean have until September 30, 2026, to submit their plans on how they will actually organize this toxic collection. So, the pufferfish has a few more months of freedom while the paperwork is finished. Once the plan is approved, the “hunting” (and subsequent burning) can begin.

So, let’s make a listicle…



The Master Plan to Fight the Mighty Pufferfish (Silverstripe Blaasop)

1. Why on earth are we doing this? Because these toxic little bastards are eating everything, destroying nets, and ruining fishermen’s incomes. Oh, and since they can literally paralyze and kill you if you eat them, we can’t just sell them at the local fish market. Surprise! We actually need a protocol so people don’t accidentally poison the entire village.

2. What’s the groundbreaking strategy here? Fishermen catch the toxic fish. Fishermen bring fish to a designated spot. Someone weighs the fish. Someone locks the fish away. Someone burns the fish. Meanwhile, scientists watch this thrilling chain of events to see if catching fish actually reduces the number of fish in the sea. Genius.

3. Where is this epic battle taking place? Crete and the Southern Aegean. Why? Because that’s where the pufferfish threw an absolute rager and decided to settle down in massive numbers.

4. Who gets to hold the clipboard and the money? The regional governments of Crete and the Southern Aegean. They get to design the whole circus, pick the drop-off spots, handle the paperwork, and—most importantly—make sure the fishermen actually get paid before the turn of the century.

5. What do the actual fishermen have to do? The heavy lifting, obviously. They sail out, catch the toxic pests, haul them back, and stand in line at approved checkpoints to get their haul weighed and certified. No paperwork, no money.

6. Can fishermen just drop them off anywhere? Absolutely not. You can’t just dump a pile of lethally toxic fish at your cousin’s taverna. The regions will dictate exactly which piers get the honor of hosting the stinky, poisonous cargo.

7. Will there actually be freezers, or will they just rot in the sun? The plan says the regions are supposed to provide secure, refrigerated storage. Because leaving mountains of decomposing, highly toxic fish out in the Greek summer heat sounds like a great way to start a new plague.

8. What’s the grand payout for risking your life? A whopping €5.33 per kilo. Just make sure every single gram is stamped, approved, and blessed by a bureaucrat, or you get zero.

9. Is that €5.33 “clean,” or are there hidden fees? Miraculously, yes, it’s clean. The fishermen don’t have to pay for the privilege of freezing, transporting, or incinerating the toxic biological waste they just saved the ecosystem from. The government is being generous.

10. Who pays for the logistics, then? The regional authorities get to deal with the bill for moving and destroying the fish. The fisherman’s job ends at the scale; after that, the toxic hot potato belongs to the state.

11. Where else is the budget disappearing to? Don’t worry, the €5.33 isn’t being cut. The rest of the budget is going to the truly vital parts of any government project: paying the “Project Management Team,” funding scientific observers, buying administrative gear, and, of course, a healthy chunk for “publicity and promotions.” Because what’s a toxic fish cull without a good PR campaign?

12. What happens exactly after drop-off? A beautiful bureaucratic ballet. Log, weigh, certify, freeze, and wait for the garbage truck of doom to take them to a specialized facility. Everything will have a receipt, a counter-receipt, and a stamp.

13. What is the final destiny of the pufferfish? They aren’t becoming fish sticks. They are being escorted to specialized facilities to be incinerated. In “special cases,” they might just bury them in a massive hole in the ground and pray for the best.

14. Who is playing referee here? The regional bureaucrats will oversee the scales and the paperwork. To add an aura of sophistication, an official scientific body will also watch the whole thing to analyze the data.

15. How does a fisherman prove they brought fish? By surviving the paperwork. If it wasn’t weighed, logged, and signed in triplicate at the official spot, those fish never existed, and you fished for free.

16. Can a fisherman just be a freelancer about this? No rogue pufferfish bounty hunters allowed. This is a highly controlled, tightly managed pilot program. Follow the script or keep your toxic fish.

17. What about amateur fishermen who want some cash? Sorry, weekend warriors, this cash grab is for professionals only. You get nothing but the satisfaction of not accidentally poisoning your family.

18. What if someone catches a pufferfish somewhere else, like Thessaloniki? Sucks to be them. No cash for you. The government is only paying for Cretan and Aegean pufferfish right now. If the pilot program doesn’t crash and burn, maybe they’ll subsidize the rest of the country later.

19. Why can’t we turn them into fertilizer or cosmetics? Because tetrodotoxin is a hell of a drug. The government actually paid for studies to see if anyone wanted to invest in recycling these toxic monsters, and shockingly, investors weren’t lining up to buy deadly poison. So, burning them it is.

20. Why did it take years to start doing this? Because we needed years of crucial scientific studies first. We had to thoroughly study the fish’s feelings, their seasonal mood swings, and exactly how fast they ruin livelihoods before we actually dared to try catching them.

21. When does this grand experiment actually begin? Well, the paperwork deadline for the regions is September 30, 2026. After they submit the proposal, it needs to be reviewed, approved, integrated, and funded. Then they need to build the infrastructure. So… don’t hold your breath.

22. What is the ultimate, glorious goal? Save the sea, save the fishermen’s wallets, and create a shiny, scientifically approved model that we can talk about in future meetings.