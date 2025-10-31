Archaeological Museum of Heraklion Adjusts Winter Hours

Winter has arrived — or at least the Ministry of Culture thinks so. That means one thing for Crete’s most visited museum: another round of schedule gymnastics.

According to the Archaeological Museum of Heraklion’s latest announcement, approved by the Board of Directors (yes, it apparently takes a board meeting to decide when to open a door), visitors will now need both a watch and divine guidance to know when to enter.

November 2025:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday: 08:00–18:00

Wednesday: 13:00–18:00 (because… Wednesday?)

December 2025 – March 2026:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday: 08:30–15:30

Wednesday: 10:00–17:00

Confused yet? Good. You’re not alone.

Apparently, this “differentiated winter schedule” aims to better serve visitors and adapt to operational needs. Translation: the lights bill went up and staff wanted to sleep in.

Visitors are kindly reminded that entry is allowed until 20 minutes before closing, which means that if you show up at 15:11 with your frappe and high hopes, you’ll meet a locked door and an apologetic guard explaining “rule is rule.”

Holidays and Exceptions (because this is Greece)

The museum will remain closed on:

December 25–26 (Minoan Santa gets two days off)

January 1

March 25 (Greek Independence Day — the Minoans are still independent)

However, on Epiphany and Clean Monday — both public holidays — the museum will be open from 08:30 to 15:30, because apparently, culture cannot take a break when everyone else is flying kites or jumping into freezing water.

If it’s winter, double-check the time.

double-check the time. If it’s Wednesday, flip a coin.

flip a coin. If it’s a holiday, take your chances.

Because on Crete, even time has a life of its own.