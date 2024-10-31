Revitalising Ancient Europus: A Cultural Investment in Kilkis

The Ministry of Culture is improving the infrastructure at the archaeological site of Ancient Europus in Kilkis.

Enhancements include protective measures for the remains and the installation of temporary shelters.

The upgrades aim to enrich the visitor experience and support educational and cultural activities.

Ancient Europus holds significant historical value, rooted in its past as an essential Macedonian city.

Continuous habitation from the fifth millennium BC to the sixth century AD makes it unique.

The Ministry of Culture, through the responsible Ephorate of Antiquities of Kilkis, will implement several improvements at the site of Ancient Europus. The plan focuses on upgrading the site’s infrastructure and extending services. Part of these efforts includes the installation of a temporary protective shelter over sections of the ancient city. These steps are designed to enhance the operational capacity of the site, thereby creating a richer experience for all who visit. Furthermore, this initiative supports the educational and cultural programming facilitated by the Archaeological Service.

Historical Significance

Ancient Europus, with its impressive artefacts and ruins, is set to become a key cultural attraction, stimulating economic growth in Kilkis and the Central Macedonian region. The recent interventions, approved by the Ministry, include infrastructure replenishments that address modern needs and enhance the site’s safety with advanced lighting systems. These improvements preserve the archaeological remains and aim to cement Europus as both a cultural landmark and a developmental resource, bringing economic benefits to the region.

Burial site at Ancient Europus (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

The newly accessible archaeological site of Europus includes a section of a cemetery from Roman and early Christian times, residential remnants from the late antiquity on a scenic hill, and an intricate network of two distinct settlement phases dating back from the fourth to the sixth century BC. Also featured are three ancient tombs, the Mesia burial complex, and a Neolithic mound from the fifth millennium BC within the present-day village of Europus. The city boasted a densely organised grid of streets and houses, with a craftsman district adjacent to a nearby stream, supported by a well-documented aqueduct sponsored by Philip of Alexander during the second to third centuries AD. Historical continuity from the fifth millennium BC until the sixth century AD is evidenced by the only discovered Kouros in northern Greece originating from this very site.