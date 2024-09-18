Athens Places Hold on New Short-Term Rental Licenses

New licenses for short-term rentals in key Athens districts halted for at least a year.

Tax on holiday rentals increases.

Aim to balance tourism benefits with local housing needs.

Reuters reported that Greece, like many European tourist spots, strives to find the right balance between the economic gains from platforms like Airbnb and the housing needs of its residents. With rising living costs and housing shortages, the government announced several measures in early October. These include banning new short-term rental licenses in central Athens and incentivising homeowners to favour long-term rentals.

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni elaborated that the license ban might extend beyond the initial year. She’s concerned about short-term rentals, such as hotels, pressuring the local housing market. This ban will start on January 1, 2025, directly impacting Athenian residents struggling to find affordable housing.

Rising Taxes and Record Revenues

The Greek government is also increasing the daily tax on short-term rentals. To support the growing tourism revenue, the tax will rise to 8 euros from April to October, up from 1.5 euros, and during winter months, it will increase to 2 euros from 0.5 euros.

Kefalogianni projected that tourism revenue could reach 22 billion euros this year, surpassing last year’s record of 20.6 billion euros. With Greece’s stunning beaches and clear waters, the country remains a top tourist destination globally. Early indications suggest that 2024 might continue this upward trend.

Kefalogianni announced a 20-euro fee on cruise visitors to Santorini and Mykonos to curb over-tourism during peak summer months. This new measure will begin next year.