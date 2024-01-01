Proper Etiquette for an Enjoyable Travel Experience

Picture yourself settling into your airplane seat, only to find the person beside you visibly unwell, coughing and sneezing. How would you react? It appears that Americans are particularly averse to catching a cold during air travel, and they handle the situation with propriety. Close to half of them (about 50%) would request a different seat from the flight attendant, while 40% would offer tissues or cough drops if available, and 31% would opt for frequent application of hand sanitiser throughout the journey. These concerns about health and hygiene may also explain why Americans are the global leaders in disliking the idea of being barefoot on a plane, with a staggering 78% expressing aversion to the practice.

Offer assistance to fellow travellers who may need help with heavy luggage or restless children.

Be considerate of others’ space, and if you require extra room, consider upgrading your seat for a more comfortable flight experience.

If you are unwell but must travel, take measures to prevent spreading illness to others by cleaning up around yourself and requesting a reseating away from fellow passengers.

When staying in a vacation rental, treat the space with respect, refraining from leaving a mess or touching personal belongings.

Consider leaving a thank-you note when staying in a vacation rental. Hosts can also leave welcoming notes and recommendations for local attractions.

Engage in acts of kindness such as buying a fellow traveller coffee or offering to pay for someone’s seat upgrade. For vacation rentals, surprise guests with passes to local activities.

Americans surpass global averages in performing courtesies for fellow travellers, with 42% being the most willing to change seats for others, 48% helping with luggage, 21% entertaining children and sharing travel tips and recommendations.

