Fire in Temenia: Alexandros Markogiannakis Observes Aftermath and Recovery Efforts

The Current Situation in Temenia

On July 27, 2025, Alexandros Markogiannakis assessed the impact of the recent wildfire in the Temenia region. The immediate threat has ended due to the combined efforts of firefighters, EMODE, civil protection agencies, police, volunteers, and the local community. While the flames no longer pose a danger, the extent of the damage paints a somber picture.

Widespread Damage Across the Villages

Early in the morning, Markogiannakis visited Platane, Asfendile, and Anydroi—areas deeply affected by the fire. The signs of destruction stretch across the landscape, with burned fields and homes marking the area. The devastation is particularly severe for local beekeepers, who have lost extensive hives and productive land.

Ongoing Response and Full Containment

Despite the fire’s main front being under control, firefighting teams remain in the area. They continue to work toward the total elimination of the remaining hotspots, aiming to prevent any flare-ups and help restore a sense of safety for local residents and travelers.

The Importance of Immediate State Support

Addressing the pressing need for action, Alexandros Markogiannakis emphasized that assistance should begin without delay. He urged for state measures to help those impacted in eastern Selinos. Restoration efforts and compensation for the damage must move quickly so that the community can begin to recover.

Temenia beehives damaged by fire. (Photo: Alexandros Markogiannakis on Facebook)

“Το κράτος οφείλει να δείξει από αύριο κιόλας τη μέριμνά του για την κάλυψη των ζημιών, στηρίζοντας τους κατοίκους του ανατολικού Σελίνου.” “The state must demonstrate its care starting tomorrow, supporting the residents of eastern Selinos in covering the damages.”

The fire’s immediate threat around Temenia has passed, but recovery will take time.

Many popular villages, including Platane and Anydroi, remain visibly affected.

Ongoing emergency operations ensure remaining risks are managed.

Travelers should respect any local advisories and support recovery efforts where possible.

The situation in Temenia highlights both the resilience of local teams and the challenges faced by the community. Markogiannakis’ on-the-ground account brings much-needed attention to the needs of residents and the importance of timely recovery actions.