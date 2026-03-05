Airbnb is positioning itself as a platform for complete travel experiences , not just accommodation.

, not just accommodation. The company is increasingly using artificial intelligence to assist customers with travel planning .

. Around one-third of customer support requests are already handled by AI .

. Gen Z travelers are increasingly preferring nature and rural destinations .

. Airbnb says rural areas without traditional hotels are gaining new access to tourism through the platform.

Airbnb’s Vision for the Future of Travel

Airbnb began as a simple idea: rent out a spare room. Today, the company is increasingly presenting itself as something much broader—a platform designed to manage an entire travel experience from start to finish.

Speaking at ITB Berlin 2026, Airbnb co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Nathan Blecharczyk described the company’s evolution in those terms.

“Airbnb is becoming a booking portal for the entire travel experience,” he said.

Beyond accommodation, the platform now allows travelers to arrange airport transfers, guided tours, private chefs, and other activities within the same ecosystem. The goal is to move closer to a single digital interface that lets travelers organize every aspect of a trip.

Artificial Intelligence Already at Work

Technology plays a major role in that vision. According to Blecharczyk, Airbnb is already using artificial intelligence in multiple areas of its operations.

Customer service is one of the most visible examples.

“About one third of our support requests are now resolved with the help of AI,” he explained.

But the technology is also becoming a tool for travel planning. Because Airbnb tracks booking history and user preferences, it can build increasingly detailed traveler profiles. Those insights can help generate recommendations for future trips, suggesting destinations, experiences, or accommodation types based on past behavior.

New Services on the Platform

Blecharczyk also outlined several recent additions to Airbnb’s booking model.

One feature gaining traction is the option to book now and pay later, first introduced in Germany and now expanding to additional markets.

Another change is the growing presence of boutique hotels on the platform.

These smaller hotels—often independently operated—fit Airbnb’s broader strategy of promoting what it calls “authentic travel experiences.” In this sense, the company is moving closer to the traditional hospitality sector while still maintaining its identity as a marketplace for unique stays.

Why Gen Z Is Looking for Nature

The most striking trend discussed during the presentation involved changing travel preferences among younger travelers. While Airbnb originally grew through urban tourism, the company now sees strong demand shifting toward rural landscapes and nature destinations.

Blecharczyk believes Generation Z is driving much of this change.

Many younger travelers are seeking places that offer quiet outdoor environments, possibly as a counterbalance to a life dominated by constant digital connectivity.

The shift could reshape tourism flows in the coming years. For small communities without large hotel infrastructure, platforms like Airbnb may offer a gateway into the tourism economy.

“Places without hotels can still enter the tourism market,” Blecharczyk said.

Navigating the Politics of Housing

Airbnb’s relationship with city governments remains complex. Blecharczyk emphasized that the company works cooperatively with local administrations, including by collecting and remitting local taxes on behalf of hosts.

In cities where short-term rentals have been restricted or banned, however, Airbnb argues that the expected relief in housing markets has not always materialized.

“In many places where Airbnb has been limited, rents have continued to rise,” he said.

The company maintains that broader housing shortages are driven by structural factors rather than tourism platforms alone.

Emerging Travel Markets

Looking ahead, Airbnb sees some of its fastest growth in Brazil and India, two large markets where domestic travel demand is expanding rapidly.

At the same time, Blecharczyk said the company remains committed to strengthening its presence in Europe, particularly in markets such as Germany and Italy.

In those countries, the greatest opportunity may lie outside the major cities.

Rural areas, he suggested, could become among the most dynamic destinations in the next phase of tourism growth—especially as younger travelers continue to seek nature, authenticity, and experiences beyond traditional urban tourism.