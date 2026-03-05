Greece is preparing a new Special Spatial Framework for Tourism .

. The plan is expected to be presented in April and finalized in May 2026 .

. It aims to manage tourism growth while protecting natural and cultural heritage .

. Authorities want to reduce pressure on saturated destinations .

. The framework promotes sustainable infrastructure and clearer investment rules.

Greece Rethinks How Tourism Grows

After years of rapid tourism expansion, Greece is preparing to introduce a new national planning framework to guide tourism development across the country.

The Special Spatial Framework for Tourism, currently in its final stages, is expected to be presented in early April and formally adopted in May, according to officials from the Ministry of Environment and Energy and the Ministry of Tourism.

The new framework aims to modernize the rules governing tourism development while protecting the natural landscapes and cultural heritage that have made Greece one of Europe’s most visited destinations.

The plan was recently discussed during a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Environment and Energy attended by Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni, Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou, and senior government officials responsible for tourism planning.

A Long-Term Blueprint for Tourism

Once adopted, the Special Spatial Framework for Tourism will serve as a long-term planning tool to guide the evolution of tourism across Greece.

The goal is not to limit tourism growth but to shape it more carefully—protecting landscapes, improving infrastructure, and encouraging a broader range of travel experiences.

For an industry that now represents one of the country’s most important economic pillars, the framework could become a key instrument in determining how Greece balances popularity with sustainability in the decades ahead.

Sustainability at the Center of the Strategy

At the heart of the new framework lies a shift toward a tourism model with a lower environmental footprint.

Officials emphasize that future tourism development must place greater attention on sustainable use of natural resources, protection of biodiversity, preservation of cultural heritage, and responsible infrastructure development.

The framework also proposes clearer spatial planning rules designed to reduce uncertainty for investors while maintaining strong environmental safeguards.

Equally important is the effort to streamline licensing procedures for tourism investments, an area that has often been criticized for bureaucratic complexity.

Addressing Overtourism

Another central goal of the framework is to address the growing challenge of overtourism in certain destinations.

Over the past decade, a handful of Greek islands and cities have experienced extraordinary visitor growth, placing pressure on infrastructure, housing markets, and local ecosystems.

The new planning model seeks to redistribute tourism activity more evenly across the country.

Rather than concentrating visitors in a limited number of famous destinations, the strategy aims to promote tourism development in emerging regions and encourage alternative travel experiences.

These may include, among others, rural tourism, nature tourism, cultural and heritage routes, and thematic travel experiences.

Such diversification could help reduce seasonal and geographic imbalances in Greece’s tourism economy.

Public Consultation and Environmental Oversight

The process toward the new framework has already included public consultation. In November, the Ministry of Environment and Energy launched an open consultation on the Strategic Environmental Impact Study accompanying the plan.

Stakeholders, tourism professionals, and citizens were invited to review the environmental implications of the proposed framework and submit feedback, to ensure that the final plan balances economic development with environmental protection and social cohesion.