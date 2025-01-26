AIA Ranked Eighth Among Europe’s Top 10 Airports in 2024

Athens International Airport (IATA: ATH, ICAO: LGAV) ranked eighth among Europe’s top 10 airports for flights in 2024.

Recorded 268,300 flights, showing an 11% increase compared to 2023.

Leads Europe in charter flights, outperforming Vienna and Madrid.

Passenger traffic hit a historic 31.85 million, up 13.1% from 2023.

Athens International Airport (AIA) climbed to eighth place on Europe’s top 10 list of busy airports for 2024. According to Eurostat, it ranked ahead of Vienna’s “Schwechat” Airport but trailed Rome’s “Fiumicino.” This marks the first time the airport has entered this elite group in the European Union, which spans 27 countries.

Quick statistics:

Flights recorded: 268,300 (up 11% from 241,600 in 2023).

Domestic flights: 109,388.

International flights: 158,913.

Notably, Athens Airport also achieved the highest percentage of non-scheduled charter flights in Europe, clocking in at 5.5%. Vienna followed with 4.6%, while Madrid landed at 4.5%.

Who Beat AIA?

Here’s the full top 10 ranking of Europe’s busiest airports in 2024:

Amsterdam’s “Schiphol” Airport: 484,000 flights. Paris’ “Charles de Gaulle” Airport: 463,000 flights. Frankfurt Airport: 437,000 flights. Madrid’s “Barajas” Airport. Barcelona’s “El Prat” Airport. Munich Airport. Rome’s “Fiumicino” Airport. Athens International Airport. Vienna’s “Schwechat” Airport. Dublin Airport.

In total, 6.7 million flights were recorded across all EU countries, reflecting growth of 5.8% from 2023 (6.3 million flights).

AIA Passenger Demand Reaches Historic Levels

Athens International Airport didn’t just soar in flights—it shattered records for passenger traffic, welcoming 31.85 million travellers in 2024, a sharp 13.1% rise from 2023, further proof of the airport’s strong pandemic recovery:

Domestic passengers increased by 7.3%.

International passengers surged by 15.7%.

Expansion projects are already underway to handle growing demand. Key improvements include:

A seven-level parking facility accommodating about 3,500 cars where the P1 short-term parking lot currently stands: two floors will cater to car rental companies, providing office and vehicle facilities, while the other levels will offer short- and long-term parking. Electric vehicle charging stations will also be available.

A new aircraft parking area with space for 32 planes. The project will feature two vehicle bridges connecting to the tarmac and a 4,860-square-meter service centre for aircraft operations.

With robust passenger numbers and ambitious expansion plans, Athens International Airport establishes its place as a key gateway to Greece and Europe.