Taste the Wines of Crete at OiNotika Cretan Wine Fair

Join the vibrant world of Cretan wine at the OiNotika Cretan Wine Fair from February 1-3, 2025, hosted at the DEKK Exhibition Center. This year’s event focuses on educating wine lovers and restaurant professionals through engaging seminars and interactive discussions.

Highlights of the Program

Curious about learning the art of wine? The 2025 lineup includes:

Sunday, February 2, 2025 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM: Secrets of Wine Tasting – Join sommelier Michalis Alexandris as he unveils tips and techniques to enhance your tasting skills. 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Basics of Wine Service – From proper pours to presentation, learn the essentials of wine service with expert guidance.

Monday, February 3, 2025 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Cretan Wine in Restaurants: Present and Future – A dynamic discussion led by esteemed sommelier Yro Koliakoudaki (Dip.WSET), exploring practical ideas, challenges, and solutions for introducing Cretan wines on restaurant menus.



Why You Shouldn’t Miss This

The OiNotika Fair isn’t just an event – it’s your ticket to understanding the heart of Cretan wine culture. Whether you’re a curious traveller eager to explore local flavours or a hospitality expert looking to refine your wine knowledge, this fair covers tasting skills, service tricks, and future wine trends.

If expanding your understanding of Crete’s wine heritage excites you, reserve your spot today. Seats for these hands-on workshops are limited, so act fast! Visit their Facebook page to secure your place and find more updates.

By attending, participants taste Crete’s finest wines and gain insider knowledge that can transform a meal into an unforgettable experience. Mark your calendars and prepare your palate for a weekend of rich flavours and expert insights.