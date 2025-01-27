KEDE: Cycling Tourism Takes Center Stage

Key event: Conference on cycling tourism organized by the Central Union of Municipalities of Greece (KEDE).

The Central Union of Municipalities of Greece (KEDE) is stepping up efforts to promote cycling tourism with a significant event scheduled for Tuesday, January 28, 2025. This conference, to be held at KEDE’s offices in Athens, aims to spotlight Greece’s participation in the EuroVelo network, specifically focusing on the EV8, EV11, and EV13 routes. The session begins at 10:00 AM and will welcome key officials, including Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Vassilios Oikonomou, Deputy Minister of Tourism Elena Rapti, and General Secretary for Spatial Planning and Urban Environment Efthymios Bakogiannis.

Enhancing Cycling Routes and Local Engagement

Organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Environment and Energy, the KEDE, and the NGO “Cities for Cycling,” this conference will provide valuable insights into the potential of biking tourism. Discussions will address economic benefits and how cycling aligns with sustainable tourism practices.

Participants will explore how alternative tourism options, such as cycling, have seen substantial growth in recent years. Beyond the environmental impact, this type of tourism actively contributes to job creation and revitalizing local economies. Officials have encouraged the involvement of municipalities along the EuroVelo routes, highlighting that collaboration at both national and regional levels is key to success.

Main Points Covered in the Event

How Greece can optimize the EuroVelo cycling routes (EV8, EV11, and EV13).

The economic, cultural, and environmental advantages of cycling tourism.

Practical ways municipalities can actively participate in developing these bike paths.

The session also serves as an opportunity to educate local authorities on the strategic importance of fostering cycling tourism. KEDE emphasizes that these routes represent not just leisure opportunities but long-term economic investments for the communities involved.

The conference is open to representatives from local municipalities directly impacted by these trails. For anyone unable to attend in person, the entire event will be live-streamed on KEDE’s website: kede.gr.