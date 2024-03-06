Aegean Airlines Introduces 4th Daily Athens-London Flight

Aegean Airlines “has a thing” for London: the company has just introduced a new daily flight to the British capital, starting March 31, 2024 .

Starting today, March 6, the flight will be accessible through the Aegean booking systems – online and on the Aegean Airlines apps.

Aegean has successfully obtained an extra slot at London’s Heathrow Airport as it is enhancing its timetable by launching its fourth consecutive flight from Athens to the UK’s main international hub. Departing from Athens at 16:00 local time and London/Heathrow at 19:00 local time, with the exception of Saturdays, the new daily flight is set to take off at the end of March. This improvement expands travel choices for passengers and enhances connectivity with the Greek islands, solidifying Athens as a central hub.

From Athens Departure time Arrival time From London/Heathrow Departure time Arrival time Athens-London/Heathrow 09:15 11:15 London/Heathrow – Athens 12:15 17:50 Athens-London/Heathrow 13:30 15:30 London/Heathrow – Athens 16:35 22:10 Athens-London/ Heathrow (new flight) 16:00 17:55 London/ Heathrow – Athens (new flight) 19:00 00:35 Athens-London/Heathrow 19:15 21:10 London/Heathrow – Athens 22:15 03:50

Aegean is also expanding its flight schedule to include even more major European cities like Frankfurt, Larnaca, Rome, Zurich, Geneva, Paris, and Berlin. For example, the airline currently offers five daily flights to Frankfurt: two departing from and arriving in Athens, two from and to Thessaloniki, and one from and to Heraklion. In addition, Larnaca has a total of eight flights, with seven going to Athens and one to Thessaloniki. With this expansion, passengers now have access to destinations such as Rome, Zurich, Geneva, Paris, Berlin, and the newest addition, Dubai, offering a wider range of travel options. These initiatives improve passenger choices and help expand flight schedules.