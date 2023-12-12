Accor to Open New Hotels in 2024

Accor unveils an array of new hospitality choices across its 40+ global brands, promising an array of experiences to suit every traveller’s taste and preference in 2024. Accor’s latest destinations are poised to capture the hearts of both local residents and international travellers. Here’s a sneak peek at what Accor has in the pipeline for 2024.

The Orient Express Grand Hotel de la Minerve is a result of a collaboration between Orient Express, Accor, and Italian group Arsenale S.p.A. This 17th-century palace in the heart of Rome, formerly known as Palazzo Fonseca, showcases a grand façade. The interior design and artistic direction have been entrusted to the renowned architect and designer Hugo Toro, promising a luxurious experience inspired by the Roman domus and the opulence of the ‘Eternal City’. Opening late 2024.



Raffles Jaipur is set to become one of the most exclusive hotels in the world, boasting 50 suites with private pools. Located in the culturally rich circuit known as The Golden Triangle, the majestic hotel offers old-world charm with elegant courtyards connecting to the sprawling estate shared with Fairmont Jaipur. Guests can explore nearby Amer Fort, Jaigarh Fort, Nahargarh Fort, and Jal Mahal Palace. Opening mid-2024.

Nestled on Sentosa Island, Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa is an all-villa beachfront property offering modern luxury amidst tropical gardens, more than 3 kilometres of sandy beach, and an award-winning golf course. Each of the 62 villas features a private pool with a terrace, promising peace and seclusion. Beyond the villas, guests can indulge in a bespoke bar, world-class restaurants, a spa and fitness centre, a multi-purpose celebration room, state-of-the-art meeting spaces, and a grand ballroom. Opening mid-2024.

Fairmont Golden Prague, situated along the prestigious Parizska Boulevard and on the banks of the Vltava River in the Old Town of Prague, captures the history and energy of its stylish neighbourhood with a sophisticated design concept. The hotel offers modern spa facilities with indoor and outdoor pools, multiple restaurants and bars, and a grand ballroom for guests to enjoy. Opening late 2024.

Fairmont The Breakers, Long Beach, is set to reopen after a significant restoration, creating 185 boutique rooms and suites with a rooftop pool and terrace, an open-air rooftop lounge with 360-degree views of the Pacific, a blissful two-story spa, wellness and fitness centre, live jazz club, and 12,000+ square feet of indoor and outdoor function space. Reopening mid-2024.

Sofitel Shanghai North Bund brings a rich sense of French modern hospitality to the stunning 25-story landmark hotel, featuring 300 opulent guest rooms and suites with outstanding views of the famous Shanghai skyline. The hotel’s Chinese restaurant blends Shanghai’s food culture with French culinary artistry, offering creative menus that evolve with the seasons. Just steps away, a stunning grand theatre will open soon, offering enriching arts and cultural events. Opening mid-2024.

Gigiri Gem Forest Hotel Nairobi – MGallery is a sophisticated and comfortable haven designed to welcome international dignitaries and UN ambassadors. The hotel offers a hospitality experience that blends style with the substance of arts, culture and history, food and drinks that enliven the senses, and services that invoke a sense of well-being. Opening early 2024.

25-hour Hotel The Oddbird, Jakarta, is a paradise of paradoxes, celebrating the quirky and elaborate. The urban sanctuary is full of contrasts collisions and offers a total of 345 rooms, including hotel and serviced residences. The hotel features a South American restaurant, a lively lobby lounge and bar, and a healthy pool bar for additional fun. Opening early 2024.

Hyde London City marks the brand’s British debut, offering 111 rooms in a Grade II listed heritage property. The hotel pays homage to the building’s storied past while creating intimate, unexpected spaces that encourage meaningful connection and spark the joy of discovery. Progressive cultural programming will ensure that Hyde London City brings an entirely new perspective to this historic corner of the capital. Opening early 2024.

Hyde Perth, the first Hyde hotel to open in Australia, offers 120 bohemian chic rooms and innovative dining concepts that present a global table of flavours. Drawing inspiration from Western Australia’s rich palette of colours and influences, the hotel is designed to create connection, with endless sofas in the lobby and long tables that encourage conversation. The hotel’s entertainment spaces will come to life with a curated program of music and live performances. Opening late 2024.

JO&JOE Budapest provides the comfort of a hotel with the conviviality of a youth hostel, celebrating togetherness and having fun. This JO&JOE will have 390 beds in a variety of dorm-style shared rooms and bathrooms and private rooms with ensuite. Guests and locals will mingle among the lively restaurant, bar, rooftop, courtyard garden, and meeting spaces. Central social areas will draw guests in for engaging and immersive experiences like rentable pop-ups, exhibitions, events, and DJ nights. Opening late 2024.

Mama Shelter Dubai Business Bay – Mama Shelter Dubai will be a highly alluring gem in the desert. Home to 197 rooms and 204 serviced residence apartments, it will also feature a range of dining outlets, a terrace with four swimming pools, a state-of-the-art multi-purpose gym, an outdoor amphitheatre with a lounge area and more. Mama Shelter Dubai will be larger-than-life, embodying the idea of a resort in the heart of the city. Opening late 2024.

SLS Barcelona offers playful ambience, VIP treatment, and theatrical experiences. The first destination for the brand in Europe, SLS Barcelona features a terrace off every one of the 471 guestrooms, two pools, a spa, a fitness centre and six bars and restaurants that create lively food and entertainment within this singular location. Opening mid-2024.

The Hoxton, Vienna resides in a striking 1950s modernist building, taking inspiration from history and local streets for the design. The hotel has 196 bedrooms, a spacious lobby and coffee bar, a restaurant and terrace, a rooftop bar and pool, a basement speakeasy, The Apartment meeting and events space, and an exciting new first for The Hoxton – an events auditorium that will host live entertainment. Opening early 2024.

Rixos Obhur Jeddah boasts a spectacular location at the heart of Obhur Bay on the Red Sea, offering a private beach and 247 guest units, including 174 rooms and 73 villas with private pools. Diverse leisure activities keep guests entertained, with multiple pools, indoor and outdoor fitness clubs, a spa, and a central ballroom for special events, all nestled within gorgeous green landscapes and golden sandy beaches. Opening late 2024.