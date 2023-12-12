Kristen Dalton Named President of Tripadvisor Core Business

Kristen Dalton will assume the role of President of the Tripadvisor Core business on January 1, 2024. She previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Tripadvisor Core business, playing a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s strategy.

Having been part of the company since 2019, Dalton initially held the position of Vice President of FP&A for the Tripadvisor Group, where she led the financial and operational planning function. Subsequently, she took on the role of head of Tripadvisor’s Core B2C business, overseeing the company’s guidance, experiences, flights, vacation rentals, and direct-to-consumer revenue lines. In her new capacity, Dalton will retain responsibility for the strategy and operations of the Tripadvisor Core business, including oversight across product, technology, sales, and marketing.

Kristen brings the skills, experience, and focus to drive speed and effective execution against our strategy and vision for one of the most recognized brands in travel. Matt Goldberg, CEO of Tripadvisor Group

This appointment elevates Dalton to join other business unit presidents at Viator and TheFork, each entrusted with full accountability for executing the strategy of their respective segments and continuing to report to CEO Matt Goldberg.

I have had an incredible journey since joining Tripdvisor. The opportunity we have to write the next chapter of this remarkable brand is one that I do not take for granted. This company has a deep heritage and a legacy of innovation — having changed the way people worldwide travel. And more than twenty years after the company’s founding, we get to change how people travel yet again. Kristen Dalton

Before joining Tripadvisor, Kristen Dalton held significant positions at Vistaprint, Inc. and Ace Group (now Chubb), where she oversaw global teams and drove strategic planning processes for substantial business units. She also held senior leadership roles at AXA, Zurich Financial Services, and Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin.