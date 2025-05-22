6.2 Magnitude Quake Rattles North Coast of Crete

This morning, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake offshore of Elounda, Crete, violently shook almost the entire length of the Greek Island. The quake’s epicentre was 58 km Northeast of the quiet seaside resort town of Elounda. The event caused a tsunami alert warning tourists to stay away from popular seashore locations until the danger passes.

Update: The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre is reporting a series of aftershocks, one a very shallow event just a few km from the coast near Malia.

The USGS reports that the seismic event occurred offshore at 03:19 AM at coordinates 35.775°N 25.877°E. The depth of the strong quake was 68.9 km below the sea floor.

Here in Heraklion, the earth shake was moderate to severe and lasted a few seconds. An extended aftershock could be felt for almost a minute after the main event. Strong aftershocks above magnitude 3.0 continue offshore of Greece’s largest island.

A similar 6.0 magnitude event took place offshore of the far Easterns shore of Crete just over a week ago near the tiny Island of Fry, Greece. Overall, seismic events of higher magnitude seem to be higher in number since the earthquake swarms that have plagued Santorini to the North.

According to the earliest reports, this morning’s event could even be felt there. So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries in the wake of the event.

We will keep you updated here.