Earthquake Preparedness Tips From the Municipality of Agios Nikolaos

On May 22, 2025, just north of Neapoli, the earth got a little shaky and made sure no one hit snooze that morning. Quake experts said not to worry, but the Municipality of Agios Nikolaos still wants everyone—residents and wide-eyed tourists alike—to know what to do if the ground throws a tantrum again.

Earthquake Preparedness: Home Edition

Secure shelves like you mean it. Don’t wait for a quake to humble your interior decorating skills. Attach tall furniture, bookcases, and heaters to the walls. Get heavy objects off high spots—nobody needs a flying fruit bowl or a bedside boulder disguised as a lamp. Clear escape routes of furniture that look like they want to block your every move.

Water tanks and heaters shouldn’t sway like belly dancers. Bolt them tightly. Tidy up your wiring and ensure gas lines aren’t waiting to add drama.

Pick safe havens in each room. Good spots: under sturdy desks or tables, away from glass, bookshelves, and external walls. If you think hugging windows will save you, think again.

Everyone at home must know how to turn off electricity, water, and gas. Don’t guess your way through this, or you’ll end up with a blackout and cold showers.

Stock up on a battery-powered radio, flashlight (with working batteries!), a first aid kit, and all the emergency phone numbers. And yes, memorizing your WiFi password doesn’t count.

Decide in advance where you’ll all meet, outside. Make sure it’s nowhere near buildings or electrical wires. “Under the big tree” is cute until it’s not.

Earthquake Hits: Action Time

Inside: Don’t freak out. Seriously, breathe. Crawling under a strong table or desk works better than flailing around. Hold onto the furniture leg and make yourself small. If there’s nothing solid around, crouch in the middle of the room, protect your head with your hands, and don’t play hero by running for the exit. Forget the balcony. No, you’re not Spiderman.

In tall buildings, stay as far from windows and outside walls as possible—there is no need to add broken glass to your problems.

Stay put in public spaces (malls, cinemas, etc.) until the shaking stops. If everyone rushes to the exits, it will become the world’s worst mosh pit.

Outside: Don’t hang around buildings, trees, or wires. If you have a bag or jacket, use it to cover your head—look ridiculous now, and stay safe later.

Driving: Pull over in an open area, but keep clear of bridges, tunnels, or anything overhead that looks like it wasn’t made for earthquakes. And yes, blocking traffic will make you a local legend for all the wrong reasons.

After the Earthquake: The Not-So-Fun Cleanup

Bracing for aftershocks is step one. Check yourself and those near you for injuries. Leave the heavy lifting to the pros—don’t drag seriously injured people unless you want more drama.

If you need to leave the building, use the stairs, not the elevator—trust physics, not your luck. Before heading out, flip off the main power, gas, and water. Once outside, stay in safe, open spots.

Listen for instructions from actual authorities, not the guy down the street who “read something online.” Don’t overuse your phone—give the lines a break for emergencies.

Stay outside if you see cracks, exposed wires, or smell gas. A selfie isn’t worth it.

Threat of Tsunami

Live by the sea in Agios Nikolaos? It’s fun until you notice the water acting weird. Move away from the coast if you see the sea rising, dropping, or generally being suspicious. Head uphill or inland as fast as you can. Even small tsunamis can grow up and surprise you big time. And remember, the first wave isn’t always the worst.

Please stay away from the waterfront until officials say it’s safe. The ocean isn’t inviting you in for a closer look—it’s telling you to run.

Only listen to instructions from city officials. Forget rumors. And don’t turn your car into a roadblock for emergency crews. All this isn’t just about earthquake preparedness—it’s about keeping your head (and everything else) intact.

For full details and updates, visit the official page. Stay smart, not sorry.

The abridged version: