asyJet Cabin Crew Will Strike 

easyJet cabin crew plan to strike

Strike set for August 15, 16, and 17

Covers all flights and services within Portugal

Notice issued to easyJet and Ministry of Economy

SNPVAC sees no need for minimum services

Union cites lack of respect for crew members’ dignity

Multiple attempts to resolve issues ignored by easyJet

Favour dialogue but found no consensual solutions

The National Union of Civil Aviation Flight Staff (SNPVAC) has approved a strike for easyJet cabin crew on August 15, 16, and 17. This strike will involve all flights and services operated by easyJet within Portugal, starting at 00:01 on August 15 and ending at midnight on August 17, 2024. As reported by ECO, the notice has been sent to easyJet and the Ministry of Economy.

SNPVAC argues that minimum services are unnecessary, citing legislation that limits this requirement to the Azores and Madeira due to their isolation and dependence on air transport. They assert that other airlines serve these destinations and that the routes operated by easyJet do not justify mandatory services.

The union highlights several reasons for the strike, emphasizing crew members’ ongoing dissatisfaction due to the increasing disrespect for their professional dignity. They also mention that the company has ignored numerous attempts by crew members to address employment and financial issues.

SNPVAC states that while cabin crew have always preferred dialogue to resolve labour disputes, their efforts to find a consensual solution have been fruitless.