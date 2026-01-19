Crete went to MATKA in Helsinki (15–18 January) to remind Finland that we still exist.

to remind Finland that we still exist. Finns visited the booth in large numbers — because of course they did.

208,809 Finns chose Greece in 2025 , and over 123,000 chose Crete , because apparently they like their sun with a side of olive oil.

, and , because apparently they like their sun with a side of olive oil. Finland ranked 15th in arrivals at Heraklion and Chania airports — not first, but emotionally committed.

at Heraklion and Chania airports — not first, but emotionally committed. The magic words were: nature, gastronomy, authentic hospitality, safety , and “come in spring/autumn too, please, we beg you.”

, and “come in spring/autumn too, please, we beg you.” The Greek Ambassador stopped by, and there were meetings with tour operators like Apollo and media like Mondo and Time Out Finland .

and media like and . Officials smiled, stated strategy words (“sustainability”, “diversification”, “spreading tourism”), and everyone went home proud.

Finland, Crete, and the Eternal Love Story Nobody Asked to End

If there is one thing you can count on in this unstable world — besides Cretan potholes and people double-parking with complete confidence — it is Finland returning to Crete like it never left.

Because once Finns discover they can go from snow to sea in a few hours, the relationship becomes… permanent. Not even the inflation of tourist prices can scare them off. Not even the “authentic experience” of searching for parking in Heraklion during July.

As part of the Region of Crete’s 2026 tourism promotion programme, the island made its official appearance at the MATKA International Travel Trade Fair in Helsinki, held 15–18 January, with one clear mission: remind the Finnish market that Crete is still their favourite Mediterranean addiction, and politely encourage them to keep coming — preferably outside peak summer chaos.

And it worked. Of course it worked.

Visitors flooded the Region’s booth, listened attentively, and received — once again — the gospel of the island’s “comparative advantages.” In plain terms: weather, food, landscape, and that dangerous illusion that time slows down here.

According to the Finnish Association of Travel Industry (SMAL), Greece remained the top destination for Finnish travellers in 2025, with 208,809 travellers. And out of those, more than 123,000 chose Crete. That is not a tourism flow; that is basically a seasonal migration with luggage.

Finnish arrivals at the airports of Heraklion and Chania place Finland at 15th overall, which is not top tier, but still a respectable level of commitment for a country whose natural habitat is darkness, silence, and people who do not speak unless necessary.

The reasons Finns keep choosing Crete were listed in the usual sacred order: nature and activities, gastronomy, authentic hospitality, and safety.

Safety is always interesting, because Crete is indeed safe — as long as you do not attempt to argue with a local about football, or drive behind ssomeone’sgrandmother doing 30 km/h in the fast lane.

SMAL also noted that Finns are increasingly travelling to Mediterranean countries in early spring and autumn, which is tourism code for: “Please help us extend the season so the island does not emotionally collapse between October and April.”

During the exhibition, the Region’s booth received a diplomatic visit from the Greek Ambassador to Finland, Natalia-M. Karageorgou, and on the first professional day, meetings were held with travel market representatives, including Apollo, as well as Finnish media outlets such as Mondo and Time Out Finland, because if Finns are going to travel, they want it organized, properly reviewed, and possibly ranked in a list.

The Region framed the MATKA participation as part of its larger strategic goals for 2026, which come in the standard press-release bouquet: boost international recognition, diversify the tourism product, extend the season, and distribute tourism across the island.

That last one — geographic distribution — is a charming dream. In reality, tourism spreads naturally the way water spreads: it goes where the easy roads and beaches are. But the intention is sweet, and we love an intention.

Representing the Region were Eleni Vougioukalaki, head of the Tourism Department of Heraklion Regional Unit, and Marina Tsaparidi, a department executive. The event was framed as targeted outreach — which is press-release language for: “We showed up, we smiled, we handed out material, we did our job.”

And then came the statement — the emotional climax — by the Deputy Regional Governor for Tourism, Dr. Kyriakos Kotsoglou, who delivered the most important line of all: the Finnish travel magazine Mondo recommended Crete as the best holiday destination for 2026.

That alone, he said, was the loveliest welcome to MATKA this year.

In other words, if Finland’s magazine gives Crete a crown, Crete will wear it like it is royalty.

Because Finns are not only coming on recommendations: they are historically one of Crete’s most loyal markets.

Written with assistance from Arthur AI.