Crete Weather Alert: Strong Winds, Local Rain, Mountain Snow and Safety Measures for Boats

- The Heraklion Port Authority warns of dangerous weather affecting Crete and the Cyclades on Monday, January 19, 20266.
- Forecast: local rain, light snow in the Cretan mountains, and N–NE winds 5–6 Bft, locally strengthening to 7 Bft.
- Live forecast shows cool conditions (highs around 7–11°C depending on region) and persistent cloud/rain chances.
- Boat owners are urged to secure vessels; small craft should avoid activity during the phenomena.
- Heated shelters are available in Rethymno, Chania, and Heraklion, including overnight options.
Strong Winds and Unstable Weather Across Crete
The Central Port Authority of Heraklion has issued an alert warning of dangerous weather conditions expected across Crete and the Cyclades for Monday, January 19, 20266.
Weather conditions include:
- increased cloud cover with local rain
- light snowfall in Crete’s mountain areas
- north to northeast winds at 5–6 Beaufort, with strengthening in places to 7 Beaufort
- temperatures ranging roughly 9–13°C, with southern Crete reaching ~15°C
Meanwhile, live weather forecasts show:
- Heraklion: cloudy with possible brief showers, highs around 11°C
- Rethymno: cloudy/cool with showers possible, highs around 11–12°C
- Chania: notably colder, highs around 7–9°C, with rain periods
A separate HNMS (EMY) Yellow Warning for Wind also appears for Crete, mentioning locally gale-force winds up to 8 Beaufort during the period Tue January 20 (evening) into early Wed January 21.
Port Authority Safety Call for Boats and Sea Activity
The Port Authority calls on owners of ships and small vessels to take immediate safety measures for secure mooring.
Key guidance includes:
- Professional fishing vessels, leisure boats, and small craft should avoid activity during the dangerous phenomena
- Tugboats, rescue vessels, fishermen, and volunteer teams should remain ready for emergency assistance
- Local media should broadcast instructions frequently throughout the event
- The Port Authority has placed staff and all available floating/land means on full readiness
In plain words: if your boat is loose, today is not the day to pretend it will behave.
Heated Shelters Open in Rethymno, Chania, and Heraklion
This is the part that actually protects people.
Rethymno
Due to very low temperatures, the municipality provides a heated public space:
- KΗΦΗ central hall (heated/air-conditioned)
- Plateia Mikrasiaton
- Open: 08:00–20:00
- Available Monday, January 19, and Tuesday, January 20, 20266
Chania
The Municipality of Chania announced that the Night Shelter for the Homeless will remain:
- open 24 hours
- Monday, January 19, 2026
(due to adverse weather)
Heraklion
The Deputy Mayor of Social Care announced:
- Emergency Center in Nea Alikarnassos (Ikarou Ave. 121) open from Monday 19/1, including overnight accommodation
- All Community Care / Open Protection Centers for the Elderly (ΚΕ.ΚΟΙ.Φ.-Α.Π.Η.) are open until 15:00
- The Polykentro is open until 20:30 as a temporary hosting space.
Practical Advice for Tourists and Locals
- Avoid exposed coastal areas during peak winds
- Do not hike gorges or mountain trails in unstable weather
- on cliff roads: watch for gusts + debris + sudden rain slicks
- If you must drive: slow down, avoid “shortcuts,” do not trust GPS on mountain routes
- If you have a boat: double-check moorings, lines, and fenders