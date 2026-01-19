Crete Weather Alert: Strong Winds, Local Rain, Mountain Snow and Safety Measures for Boats

The Heraklion Port Authority warns of dangerous weather affecting Crete and the Cyclades on Monday, January 19, 2026 6 .

Strong Winds and Unstable Weather Across Crete

The Central Port Authority of Heraklion has issued an alert warning of dangerous weather conditions expected across Crete and the Cyclades for Monday, January 19, 20266.

Weather conditions include:

increased cloud cover with local rain

light snowfall in Crete’s mountain areas

north to northeast winds at 5–6 Beaufort , with strengthening in places to 7 Beaufort

temperatures ranging roughly 9–13°C, with southern Crete reaching ~15°C

Meanwhile, live weather forecasts show:

Heraklion: cloudy with possible brief showers, highs around 11°C

Rethymno: cloudy/cool with showers possible, highs around 11–12°C

Chania: notably colder, highs around 7–9°C, with rain periods

A separate HNMS (EMY) Yellow Warning for Wind also appears for Crete, mentioning locally gale-force winds up to 8 Beaufort during the period Tue January 20 (evening) into early Wed January 21.

Port Authority Safety Call for Boats and Sea Activity

The Port Authority calls on owners of ships and small vessels to take immediate safety measures for secure mooring.

Key guidance includes:

Professional fishing vessels, leisure boats, and small craft should avoid activity during the dangerous phenomena

Local media should broadcast instructions frequently throughout the event

The Port Authority has placed staff and all available floating/land means on full readiness

In plain words: if your boat is loose, today is not the day to pretend it will behave.

Heated Shelters Open in Rethymno, Chania, and Heraklion

This is the part that actually protects people.

Rethymno

Due to very low temperatures, the municipality provides a heated public space:

KΗΦΗ central hall (heated/air-conditioned)

Plateia Mikrasiaton

Open: 08:00–20:00

Available Monday, January 19, and Tuesday, January 20, 20266

Chania

The Municipality of Chania announced that the Night Shelter for the Homeless will remain:

open 24 hours

Monday, January 19, 2026

(due to adverse weather)

Heraklion

The Deputy Mayor of Social Care announced:

Emergency Center in Nea Alikarnassos (Ikarou Ave. 121) open from Monday 19/1 , including overnight accommodation

All Community Care / Open Protection Centers for the Elderly (ΚΕ.ΚΟΙ.Φ.-Α.Π.Η.) are open until 15:00

The Polykentro is open until 20:30 as a temporary hosting space.

Practical Advice for Tourists and Locals