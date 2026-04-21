Agios Nikolaos Launches 1st Adventure Fest

The Debut: The “1st Adventure Fest” takes place on April 25–26, 2026, targeting the Mirabello inland area.

The “1st Adventure Fest” takes place on April 25–26, 2026, targeting the Mirabello inland area. Key Disciplines: Mountain biking in Neapoli, rock climbing in Kalo Chorio, and trail running on Kolokytha Island.

Mountain biking in Neapoli, rock climbing in Kalo Chorio, and trail running on Kolokytha Island. Family Friendly: Events include kids’ cycling and a 1km junior run.

Events include kids’ cycling and a 1km junior run. The Goal: Establishing a permanent “institution” for adventure tourism and inland promotion.

The Scent of Thyme and Sweat

While the coastal resorts prepare their sun loungers, the Agios Nikolaos Municipality is turning its gaze toward the limestone cliffs and olive groves of the interior. The inaugural Adventure Fest is a two-day invitation to swap the frappe for some adrenaline, focusing on three distinct landscapes that define Lasithi’s rugged beauty.

From the certified climbing walls of Peza to the historic trails of Fraro, the event is a collaborative “spark”—as DAEAN President Georgios Astroulakis put it—intended to ignite a permanent interest in year-round outdoor sports.

Saturday, April 25: Pedals and Peaks

The festival kicks off with a focus on two wheels and vertical limits.

Mountain Biking (Fraro, Neapoli): The Fraro area, known for its dense greenery and the historic monastery of Agios Antonios, hosts the cycling segment. The “Dreros” Cycling Club has designed routes for the next generation: Ages 6–7: A short, manageable introductory course. Ages 12–17: A more demanding route for teens. Open Ride: An “All-Comers” route where anyone with a bike and a helmet can join the flow.

The Fraro area, known for its dense greenery and the historic monastery of Agios Antonios, hosts the cycling segment. The “Dreros” Cycling Club has designed routes for the next generation: Rock Climbing (Peza, Kalo Chorio): Starting at 10:00 AM, the “Talos” Mountaineering Club will take over the Peza climbing field. This certified site offers panoramic views of the Mirabello Bay that are worth the forearm pump. The club is providing equipment, making it a rare chance for beginners to touch the rock under expert guidance.

Sunday, April 26: Running the Island

The festival shifts to the coast on Sunday, but stays off the asphalt. The Lasithi Mountaineering Club (EOS) is organizing a trail run on Kolokytha Island, the rugged sibling to Spinalonga.

The Main Event: A 7.5km circular trail starting from the stone windmills (Kanali Elounda). The path follows the island’s ancient contours, offering turquoise views at every turn.

A 7.5km circular trail starting from the stone windmills (Kanali Elounda). The path follows the island’s ancient contours, offering turquoise views at every turn. The Kids’ Run: A 1km sprint for the younger “demotes.”

A 1km sprint for the younger “demotes.” The Finale: The festival wraps up in the central square of Neapoli on Sunday afternoon with an awards ceremony that doubles as a community celebration.

Whether you’re a pro or just want to see the view from the top of the Peza cliffs, it’s the perfect excuse to get out there. See you at the finish line in Neapoli!