The driest October in 15 Years Ends. Weather Forecast for the Beginning of November

As October concludes, it takes with it the dubious distinction of being the driest in fifteen years. This arid spell has heightened concerns over a looming drought that may persist in Greece, raising alarms about future water shortages. The National Observatory of Athens (NOA), through its Meteo service, has observed remarkably low rainfall readings from its 118 stations nationwide. Ninety-five stations reported little to no rain throughout October, marking a drastic decline of 80-95% from the usual averages. Notably, no station reported rainfall levels meeting or exceeding the average of the past 15 years.

Despite this dry spell, there were a few exceptions. In areas such as northwestern Greece, including Ioannina and Corfu, October was the second driest since 2009. November, however, brings a whisper of hope as the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY) forecasts a chance of scattered showers.

Weather Outlook for the First Days of November

The weather over the coming days is mild and breezy, providing diverse experiences for travellers.

Friday, 1st November 2024 Scattered showers might grace Crete , with the Ionian islands and eastern mainland also experiencing brief rainfall. Western Greece: Sporadic clouds with localised rains are expected. Short-lived thunderstorms might appear in some coastal and sea areas. Central Macedonia & Thessaly: Precipitation is likely to be intermittent. Cyclades & Crete: Partially cloudy, occasional rain showers in Crete.

Saturday, 2nd November 2024 Minor cloud coverage persists in central and northern sectors, clearing towards the afternoon. Visibility may be limited in northern and western continental regions during morning hours.

Sunday, 3rd November 2024 Rain showers may occur mostly in eastern Thessaly, Sporades, and northern sections of eastern mainland Greece. Wind: Northern areas will experience a shift towards easterly directions later on, with potential gusts in the Aegean Sea.

Monday, 4th November 2024 Enhanced cloudiness across northern and eastern mainland, including Crete, with brief rainfall. Improvement is expected by midday in mainland regions.



Tourist Impact

For tourists, this mix of weather patterns presents an opportunity to enjoy the country’s cultural tapestry and breathtaking landscapes without enduring the whims of the weather. While some rain might slightly temper plans, the chance of experiencing Greece’s picturesque destinations in mild weather conditions without scorching temperatures can add a charming dimension to any visit. Travellers are advised to wear light jackets, windbreakers, or raincoats for uncertain weather and waterproof footwear, especially when planning a hike or a long city tour.