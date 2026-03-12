HBX Launches AI Powered Bedsonline Platform for Travel Agents

HBX Group has released a new AI-powered version of the Bedsonline platform, aiming to simplify the booking process for travel agents by using automated suggestions and performance data to guide searches.

HBX Group has announced the launch of a new version of its Bedsonline booking platform, introducing artificial intelligence tools designed to help travel agents search faster, compare options more easily, and complete bookings with less manual work.

According to the company, the updated platform is intended to move beyond the traditional role of a booking engine and become a smarter system that assists agents during the entire booking process.

The announcement was made in London as part of the company’s 2026 development roadmap, which focuses on integrating AI into travel distribution tools used by agencies worldwide.

Platform Designed to Make Booking Faster

The new Bedsonline version introduces AI directly into the search and booking system, allowing the platform to suggest options based on previous bookings, customer preferences, and performance data.

Instead of only displaying available hotels or services, the system now prioritises results that are more likely to match the client’s needs.

HBX says this reduces the time agents spend browsing listings and allows them to focus more on customer service.

A new Itinerary Viewer also groups all booking details in one place, making it easier to confirm reservations and communicate with travellers.

New Tools for Agencies Handling Complex Trips

The update also includes improvements for agencies that combine different travel products in a single booking.

Enhanced bundling options allow agents to package accommodation, transport, and other services more efficiently, while selected hotel partners now support online check-in through the platform.

These features are intended to reduce last-minute problems, something especially important for agencies managing large numbers of bookings during busy periods.

According to HBX Group, the goal is to make the system work as a decision-support tool rather than just a booking database.

Part of a Wider Shift in Travel Technology

HBX Group says the new platform reflects a broader change in the travel industry, where access to inventory alone is no longer enough.

Travel agents increasingly need tools that help them choose faster, compare better, and avoid mistakes, particularly as travel products become more complex.

By placing AI at the centre of the booking process, HBX aims to position Bedsonline not only as a distributor, but as a technology partner for agencies. The company plans additional upgrades during 2026, including new search features, smarter suggestions, and more automation.

For travel professionals, booking systems are becoming less about lists of hotels and more about software that tells you which one to sell.