Chania and Heraklion Face Tourism Tax Crackdown

AADE carried out surprise checks in tourist hotspots

Over 100 tax violations uncovered in Chania and Heraklion

Businesses ranged from beach rentals to nail salons and tavernas

Penalties included 48-hour shutdowns and financial audits

Similar operations were reported in Santorini, Tinos, Rhodes, Poros, Lemnos, and Mytilene

Tourism Boom Meets Tax Boom

The sun may be blazing, but in Crete’s busiest corners—Chania and Heraklion—some business owners are feeling a different kind of heat. Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) dropped in for some “holiday visits” of their own, carrying clipboards instead of beach towels.

Their findings? Not exactly postcard material.

Amid August’s tourist rush, over 100 businesses were flagged for failing to issue proper receipts. From seaside tavernas and nightlife spots to nail salons and beach gear rentals, several local ventures decided the taxman would be too busy enjoying the view to notice.

They were wrong.

Receipts? What Receipts?

According to AADE’s official announcement, the sweep targeted several high-traffic islands and cities, including:

Crete (Chania and Heraklion)

Santorini

Tinos

Rhodes

Poros

Lemnos

Mytilene

In these areas, inspectors found a striking pattern of non-compliance. Businesses either failed to issue receipts altogether or played it fast and loose with what was reported. AADE’s response? Swift and very real:

Immediate 48-hour closures of the violating establishments

of the violating establishments Fines tailored to the scale of each offense

tailored to the scale of each offense Requests for extended financial records to audit behavior from past years

It was not just about a missing slip of paper—AADE wants to know if this “forgetfulness” is a seasonal habit or a full-blown lifestyle.

The Message Is Clear: Pay Your Share

Tourism remains Greece’s golden goose, but even golden geese must file paperwork. Authorities are cracking down hard on under-the-table transactions that cheat the system and tilt the playing field. Local businesses that play fair have been vocal about the need for inspections like these to level the competition.

No names were officially released, but the ripple was felt across the board. For tourists, the message is simple: if your taverna forgets the receipt, it may not be as traditional as it looks.

And for businesses? The summer may be hot—but the audits are hotter.