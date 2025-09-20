Why Agia Triada Is Suddenly Buzzing With Construction

The 1st Municipal Community toured Agia Triada on September 18, 2025.

Council members met with residents and the local Environmental Association.

Works include 15 acres of pedestrian zones, low-traffic roads, and factory restoration.

Budget for the main project: €7.5 million.

Parallel works on Delimarkou Street add accessibility and safety upgrades.

A Walk Through Agia Triada

On the evening of Thursday, September 18, the council of Heraklion’s 1st Municipal Community left the meeting room behind and walked the narrow streets of Agia Triada. President Theodosia Angelidaki, deputy president Maria Filippaki, and members Elpida Vardaki, Ioanna Anagnostaki, Ioannis Prevezas, Anna Machairianaki, and Giorgos Alexakis strolled through the neighborhood. They were not alone — Simeon Choupas, president of the Agia Triada Environmental Association, walked beside them, pointing out details only a local would know.

The group stopped often, chatting with residents and small business owners, jotting down concerns, and checking the progress of construction sites that, if all goes as promised, will soon transform the historic quarter.

What Is Being Built

The redevelopment falls under Heraklion’s Sustainable Urban Development Plan, and Agia Triada is at the center of it. The numbers are striking:

15 acres of redesigned public space.

of redesigned public space. Pedestrian streets and low-traffic roads to reclaim space from cars.

and to reclaim space from cars. Reconstruction of the Anogianakis factory , turning an old industrial shell into something new.

, turning an old industrial shell into something new. Budget: €7,500,000 earmarked to change the daily life of locals.

These works are paired with the ongoing upgrades along Delimarkou Street, which include:

A connected pedestrian network.

Accessibility improvements for people with disabilities.

Undergrounding of utility networks.

Installation of fire hydrants.

Together, the two projects aim to give Agia Triada both safety and charm — not a facelift, but a rethinking.

Between Past and Future

Agia Triada has always carried a mix of grit and heritage. The restoration of the Anogianakis factory is more than a construction site; it is a statement that the neighborhood’s industrial memory will not be erased but reimagined. Meanwhile, the pedestrianization promises cleaner air, calmer streets, and a shift away from the car-first mentality.

Residents told the council what they hope for: better accessibility, livelier squares, and a balance between local life and tourism. Whether the €7.5 million will stretch far enough remains to be seen, but the scale is ambitious for a neighborhood that has often felt overlooked.

The Bigger Picture

Heraklion has leaned heavily on European funds and urban development plans to refresh its historic neighborhoods. Agia Triada is now in the spotlight, a reminder that the city’s future lies as much in preserving old corners as in building new infrastructure.

If the works succeed, by the time tourists wander these streets a few summers from now, they may not know the potholes, crumbling facades, or factory shells that once stood here. But residents will remember the walk — when their concerns were written down, their alleys inspected, and their neighborhood declared worth €7.5 million of care.