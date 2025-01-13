WeRide Robobus Debuts at Zurich Airport

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ: WRD) has introduced WeRide Robobus, an autonomous shuttle service, at Zurich Airport. This marks a key milestone as the first commercial self-driving bus project launched at a European airport. The initiative, carried out in collaboration with Flughafen Zürich AG and Swiss Transit Lab (STL), adds to WeRide’s growing achievements across Europe.

WeRide Robobus Project Highlights:

Partners : Collaborated with Flughafen Zürich AG and Swiss Transit Lab (STL).

: Collaborated with Flughafen Zürich AG and Swiss Transit Lab (STL). Route Details : Connects gate 101 (employee entrance) and gate 130 (maintenance area).

: Connects gate 101 (employee entrance) and gate 130 (maintenance area). Capacity : Shuttles up to 9 passengers.

: Shuttles up to 9 passengers. Timeline : Service starts in early 2025.

: Service starts in early 2025. Safety: Launch includes an onboard safety driver before shifting to remote monitoring.

Testing Zurich’s Terrain

Zurich Airport, nestled near the Alps, pushed autonomous tech to its limits. Fluctuating weather and complex environments presented unique challenges. WeRide’s expertise ensured a dependable solution. Their Robobus achieved seamless navigation, solidifying the company’s reputation for robust tech.

A History of Achievements

Zurich isn’t the first spotlight for WeRide in Europe. Earlier in 2024, the Robobus shuttled passengers efficiently across a 5-kilometre route at the French Open in Paris. This partnership with Renault Group highlighted convenient, eco-friendly transportation alternatives.

WeRide was also prepared for Zurich’s service by mapping routes using its Robotaxi model. These trials not only proved the viability of Robobus but hinted at integrating Robotaxi across Switzerland in the future.

Pioneering Sustainable Travel

Flughafen Zürich AG has been exploring autonomous mobility with other European airports like Brussels and Amsterdam. Now, with WeRide’s Robobus in action, Zurich leads the pack in creating smarter transportation solutions for travellers and airport staff alike.

WeRide’s self-driving tech has logged millions of safe miles in over 30 cities spanning seven countries. The Zurich rollout furthers its mission of efficient and reliable public transit.

Why It Matters

Between the Alps’ rugged demands and Europe’s busier aviation networks, WeRide is setting new standards. Zurich Airport’s move to autonomous shuttles is a win for innovation and convenience. By pushing reliability under challenging conditions, WeRide shows that smarter travel isn’t just a concept—it’s here.