Olga Kefalogianni Behind-the-Scenes at the Parnassos Ski Center

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni recently visited the Parnassos Ski Center, a Public Properties Company (ETAD) managed facility. She inspected the site and was welcomed by the centre’s director, Antonis Tourkochoritis. The visit offered insights into ongoing operations as well as future improvement plans.

Ski Center Updates and Operations

Kefalogianni observed that 11 ski lifts and 21 slopes operated as scheduled during her inspection. Here’s a breakdown:

Kellaria Area: The “Aphrodite,” “Bacchus,” “Hermes,” “Pericles,” “Baby 1,” and “Baby 2” lifts were active.

Fterolakka Area: Visitors had access to the "Charioteer," "Zeus," "Pan," "Hera," and "Baby 4" lifts.

Despite high visitor turnout, the centre’s team ensured smooth lift functions and short wait times at lift starts.

Non-Operational Lifts and Solutions

The condition of two inactive lifts, “Hercules” and “Aeolus,” was addressed during the visit. Tourkochoritis provided updates on their status:

Hercules Lift: Operations were halted pending essential upgrades to comply with legal and safety standards. Plans propose replacing the outdated four-seater lift with an eco-friendly six-seater model. This upgrade will leverage Recovery and Resilience Facility funding.

Aeolus Lift: This lift is currently not in use due to severe weather damage on September 27, 2024. Replacement parts have already been procured. Installation, expected within a month, is underway.



Maintenance Efforts at Parnassos

Each year, ETAD invests heavily in full-scale maintenance for the facility. These include routine, preventive, and emergency lifts and electromechanical systems repairs. All equipment undergoes rigorous checks by certified inspectors before receiving operational approval from the Ministry of Tourism.

Kefalogianni emphasized that the Ministry of Tourism had secured €8.7 million from the Recovery and Resilience Facility to modernize Parnassos Ski Center. The project aims to upgrade infrastructure and boost mountain tourism.