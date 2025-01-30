10th International Olive Oil Competition Coming to Chania – May 2025

Event: 10th International Olive Oil Competition (ATHENA IOOC 2025)

Chania’s Big Olive Oil Day Out

Chania is rolling out the red carpet (or maybe an olive-green one?) for the prestigious 10th International Olive Oil Competition (ATHENA IOOC) from May 8 to May 10, 2025. Think of it as the Academy Awards for olives—minus the paparazzi. With a lineup of 600 olive oil samples from around the globe and half of them hailing from Greece, this isn’t just about bragging rights; it’s about preserving heritage, boosting economies, and tasting liquid gold.

The competition, known for its authenticity and influence, is backed by plenty of local muscle: the Region of Crete, the Chania Chamber of Commerce, all municipal mayors in the area, and the Association of Olive Oil Municipalities. Joint effort much? Even the olive trees are impressed.

Local Leaders Weigh In (And They’re Optimistic—for Once)

Mayor Panagiotis Simandarakis of Chania, dashing and cheerful as ever, shared how hosting the event brings pride to the city. He applauded the teamwork across municipalities and organizations, pointing out the competition’s impeccable credibility and international reputation. If anyone doubted Greece’s global olive oil dominance, this is their wake-up call.

Meanwhile, Ioannis Malandrakis of Platanias, and regional olive oil overlord (unofficial title), reminded everyone his district practically exists to grow olives—that’s half the county’s trees, for those counting. For him, this competition is a local economic boost and a stage for Crete’s finest oils. He’s not bragging—he’s just right.

Further west, Mayor Giorgos Mylonakis of Kissamos chimed in. He sees ATHENA IOOC as a marketing jackpot for their top-tier oil. He’s got one mission—make Kissamos synonymous with premium olive oil.

Yiannis Zervos of Sfakia had a simple but solid pitch: support the primary sector and spotlight local quality. In Sfakia’s case, quality isn’t just a buzzword. Just don’t ask him about goat cheese—it’s olive oil’s time now.

Even the Regional Council head Stratis Flemetakis, who rarely cracks a smile, admitted the event ties Crete’s agriculture and commerce neatly together. Finally, someone’s using synergy for good.

Olive Oil Diplomacy

ATHENA IOOC isn’t just a competition—it’s olive oil matchmaking. With a judging panel of globe-trotting tasters and exporters who know their Kalamata from their Arbequina, producers get a shot at global exposure.

It’s not all business, though. On May 7, a regional olive oil showcase at the Mikis Theodorakis Theater will welcome enthusiasts and sceptics. Distrust your local supermarket oil? Here’s your chance to educate yourself while someone hands you free samples.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Guided tours to olive groves offer a rare behind-the-scenes look at Crete’s finest orchards. By “guided,” we don’t mean “led by sheep.” Expect proper experts with thrilling comments like, “This soil is great for oil, not so much for vacation homes.”

Mark Your Calendars

Consider this your friendly PSA: Producers have until April 7, 2025, to register on the official ATHENA IOOC website. Don’t wait until the last week unless ignoring deadlines is part of your charm.

The competition results will go public on May 23, giving winners enough time to celebrate before the lavish awards ceremony on June 7 at Zappeion Megaron in Athens. Athens? Yep. So Chania throws the party, but Athens gets to play host again for the finale. Typical.

Crete’s olive oil, however, remains the star—and it didn’t even have to leave the island.