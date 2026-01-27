Water use permits and drilling approvals have been issued to hotel businesses operating in Crete, Lesvos, and Naxos, allowing groundwater extraction for irrigation, hotel supply, and recreational use. The permits were granted by the competent Regional Water Authorities.

In Crete, the Water Directorate of the Decentralized Administration approved a water-use permit for irrigation and cleaning purposes to the hotel Cretan Malia Park, owned by Phaea S.A. The water will be drawn from a well located in the area known as Sarakinós / Stavri / Agio Pnevma within the Malia community of the Municipality of Hersonissos.

According to the permit, groundwater will be used to irrigate landscaped areas, ornamental plants, and lawns covering 21,000 square metres within the hotel grounds. Annual consumption may reach 12,600 cubic metres, limited to the period between April and October, provided the well can sustain the required pumping volume.

In Lesvos, the North Aegean Water Directorate granted a water-use permit to Oikies Small Elegant Rooms for a borehole located in the Argala area of Neapoli. The permit covers drinking water needs for 28 people, as well as the filling of two swimming pools with a combined volume of 137 cubic metres.

Total permitted consumption from the borehole is set at 922 cubic metres per year, with a maximum daily limit of 2.53 cubic metres, valid year-round and subject to borehole capacity. An additional 1,000 cubic metres annually will be supplied through the local public water network. The permit remains valid until December 31, 2028.

In Naxos, the South Aegean Water Directorate approved a drilling permit—not yet a water-use permit—for a new borehole at the Chrysostomos location. The project, granted to Chorianopoulos Stefanos & Co., allows drilling to a maximum depth of 80 metres and is intended to supplement the water supply of a hotel unit. A separate water-use licence will be required before any extraction can begin.

Authorities note that each permit applies strictly to the approved project specifications. No alternative drilling or modifications are allowed, and the Naxos borehole must be completed within four years, or the permit will lapse unless an extension is formally granted.