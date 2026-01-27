Open Discussion on the Future of Tourism in Hersonissos

Open public discussion on the future of tourism development in Hersonissos

Monday, February 2, 2026, at 17:30

Venue: Palmera Beach Hotel, Hersonissos

Focus on moving beyond the “Sun and Sea” model toward a more sustainable, higher-quality tourism approach

An open discussion on the future of tourism development in Hersonissos will take place on Monday, February 2, 2026, at 17:30, at the Palmera Beach Hotel. The event aims to reassess the long-standing “Sun and Sea” tourism model and to explore a transition toward a more sustainable, qualitatively upgraded tourism framework.

According to the event organisers, Hersonissos has evolved into a key pillar of tourism growth in Crete, capitalising on its natural landscape, high levels of sunshine, and modern hotel infrastructure. At the same time, the existing model—heavily dependent on tour operators and all-inclusive packages—appears to be reaching its limits in terms of carrying capacity and long-term viability.

The discussion will focus on upgrading the overall travel experience to a more premium, diversified offering, with emphasis on higher-quality, personalised services, thematic tourism, sustainable practices, and modern marina infrastructure. Participants will also examine ways to promote alternative forms of tourism, including cultural, religious, and wellness tourism, while leveraging the area’s strategic geographic position through existing and planned infrastructure projects.

Particular attention will be given to the need for enhanced health services during the tourist season, alongside complementary activities that could support a new development model. These include stronger links with gastronomic and wine tourism, better utilisation of the Tourism School in Kokkini Hani, and the development of innovative sustainability-focused initiatives.

The event is organised in cooperation with DIMTO ND Hersonissos. It aims to contribute to the creation of a stronger, more sustainable brand identity for the wider Hersonissos area.