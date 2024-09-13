Musical Evenings with Voula Strataki in Crete

Musical performances by renowned artists

Voula Strataki is set to enchant music lovers with two captivating concerts scheduled for next week in Crete, backed by the support of the Crete Region. These events promise to offer rich cultural experiences, blending traditional sounds and profound emotions in atmospheric settings.

Event Details

First Concert: Analipsis Hersonissos

The first concert will be on Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, at 20:00, in the evocative Hero Square of Analipsis Hersonissos. This venue, steeped in history, provides a perfect backdrop for an evening of exceptional music.

The second performance will be held in Asimi at the Old Primary School on Wednesday, September 18th 2024, starting at 21:30. The school, a symbol of the community’s heritage, adds a unique charm to the occasion.

The Musical Ensemble

Accompanying Strataki are her talented collaborators:

Mános Giatromanolákis on guitar

Mános Antonaíos on violin

Níkos Tsakountákis on bass

Loukás Ntelís on drums

These musicians, each highly respected in their field, bring their artistry to craft a richly layered musical experience.

These events, free to the public, promise two nights filled with poignant melodies and the vibrant energy of traditional Cretan music. Such opportunities to immerse oneself in cultural richness should not be missed, offering residents and visitors a delightful escape into the world of music.