Captivating Concert: “The Sea is Like Love” by E. Niniraki in Heraklion

Date : Monday, 16 September

: Monday, 16 September Time : 9:00 p.m.

: 9:00 p.m. Venue : Garden of the Historical Museum of Crete

: Garden of the Historical Museum of Crete Entry: Free of charge

As part of the 2024 “WOMEN” initiative organised by the Region of Crete, the concert “The Sea is Like Love” with the talented vocalist Amalia Niniraki will take place in the serene Garden of the Historical Museum of Crete. Scheduled for Monday, 16th September, attendees are invited to enjoy this unique musical experience starting at 9:00 PM, with free admission ensuring all can partake in this cultural affair.

The Sea is Like Love – is scheduled for Monday, 16th September, at 9 pm.

Spotlight on Emanuela Niniraki

Introducing the fresh and dynamic performer Emanuela Niniraki. She is known for her acclaimed debut album, “A Nightingale in a Cage, 2021,” which features music by Charis Manousakis and poetry by Napoleon Lapathiotis. Her tour across Greece this year highlights her growing presence in the music scene as she shares her artistic journey.

Immersive Musical Experience

The concert “The Sea is Like Love” showcases songs from Emanuela’s collection, interspersed with popular modern and traditional tunes, all exploring themes of womanhood, romance, and love. Through her innovative and personal musical expression, Emanuela captures the essence of these themes with an improvisational flair.

Emanuela Niniraki: Curation and performance

Curation and performance Charis Manousakis: Acoustic guitar, compositions, loops

Acoustic guitar, compositions, loops Nikos Vogiatzakis: Electric guitar

Supported by the Historical Museum of Crete, this concert promises an evening of auditory delight.

The “WOMEN” initiative operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family, the General Secretariat for Gender Equality, and the Ministry of Culture, with the backing of the Independent Office for Gender Equality of the Region of Crete.