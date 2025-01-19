Volotea Leaves Athens Airport Base But Keeps Flights Running

After six years in the Greek market, Volotea, Spain’s low-cost carrier, announced the closure of its operational base at Athens International Airport. Known for connecting small and mid-sized European cities, the company decided to discontinue base operations while maintaining its flight schedule to domestic and international destinations. The decision will see two aircraft removed from Athens, leaving around 80 employees without direct jobs and several hundred indirectly affected.

Planned Expansion Meets Sudden Departure

Despite pulling out of its base, Volotea had ambitious targets for Greece in 2024. The airline intended to operate 9,500 flights, covering 70 routes with a 1.6 million passenger seat capacity. Notably, it had planned to increase its capacity out of Athens by 23% over 2023. This decision came as a surprise, especially given a 10% passenger increase in 2023 and boasting a 93% seat occupancy rate—a standout performance in the sector.

Sky Express Steps In With Support

Sky Express didn’t waste time responding. The Greek airline saw an opportunity in Volotea’s withdrawal and offered support to employees losing their jobs. In a proactive move, it reached out to affected staff, inviting them to explore new job opportunities within the company.

Sky Express also addressed unemployed workers, urging them to send resumes to the company for potential interviews. This gesture demonstrates business strategy and solidarity within the aviation industry.

While Volotea exits Athens’ base, Aegean Airlines continues its strategic investment in the Spanish airline. In September, Aegean announced plans to inject €25 million into Volotea in 2024, eyeing further cooperation to expand into new markets and diversify its network through partnerships with low-cost carriers.