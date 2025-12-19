Five Reasons Germans Should Choose Vilnius for a Train Journey in 2026

For German travellers increasingly looking beyond short-haul flights, rail travel is no longer a compromise. It is becoming the preferred way to explore Europe—slower, cleaner, and far more revealing of the landscape in between.

With new and improved rail connections coming into effect from December 2025, Vilnius is emerging as one of the most interesting city-break destinations reachable by train in 2026, especially for travellers departing from Germany.

Here is why.

1. Getting There by Train Is Now Practical

Germany sits at the centre of Europe’s renewed rail momentum, with passenger rail traffic up 5.4%, driven largely by leisure travel. A major factor is the expansion of international and night-train services.

From December 2025, Deutsche Bahn and PKP will increase train services between Germany and Poland by 50%, creating a Berlin–Warsaw connection every two hours. From Warsaw, a modernised, affordable daily train continues directly to Vilnius.

Travel times between Warsaw and Vilnius have already been reduced to 7 hours and 30 minutes, with more frequent departures. A new route from Szczecin—just 17 km from the German border and around 150 km from Berlin—adds further flexibility.

In short: Vilnius is no longer “far” on a rail map.

2. Vilnius Is Built for Slowing Down

According to tourism studies, 58% of German travellers say relaxation and mental recovery are their main travel motivations. Vilnius fits this profile quietly but convincingly.

The city has been recognised as one of the least anxiety-inducing cities in Europe, while Lithuania won the ITB Health Tourism Award 2025 as the world’s leading wellness destination.

Nearly 48% of Vilnius is covered by trees, with forests and lakes beginning right at the city’s edges. Wellness experiences range from established urban spas—such as Pacai Spa in medieval cellars or Bokšto Spa in the old town—to more unconventional sauna and cold-water rituals in repurposed historic spaces.

This is not resort wellness. It is urban calm.

3. Vilnius Has Become Europe’s “Sleep Capital”

Vilnius earned the nickname “Europe’s Sleep Capital” after a study of over 300 major cities ranked it at the top for sleep-friendly conditions, including air quality, low light pollution, and access to green space.

This matters more than it sounds.

Studies show 52% of younger German travellers sleep better in hotels, and 25% are happy to spend an entire holiday day resting.

Vilnius’ old town accommodations—often housed in restored historic buildings—combine quiet streets, thick walls, and a pace that encourages rest rather than stimulation. For travellers exhausted by crowded capitals, this is not a luxury. It is a relief.

4. It Is One of Europe’s Easiest Cities to Explore Sustainably

Vilnius does not require a car, and it does not reward one either.

Public transport use increased by 10% in the first half of 2025, and the city is compact enough to explore comfortably on foot or by bicycle. There are over 140 km of cycle paths, and distances are short.

Rail travellers will also appreciate Vilnius as a regional hub:

direct train connections to Riga and Tallinn, plus ferry links to Helsinki, make it ideal for a multi-country Baltic journey without flying.

Sustainable travel here is not a concept. It is infrastructure.

5. Michelin-Level Dining Without the Usual Crowds

For many German travellers, food is not a side activity—it is the reason to travel. Vilnius has quietly positioned itself as a serious gastronomic destination, without the pressure or pricing of better-known capitals.

The city now counts 28 Michelin-selected restaurants, including four Michelin-starred venues. Restaurants such as Nineteen18 (modern farm-to-table tasting menus) and Džiaugsmas (refined simplicity with local ingredients) reflect a culinary scene that values seasonality and restraint.

Local food culture is also celebrated through events like the Vilnius Pink Soup Festival, which will expand to three days in 2026 due to demand—proof that playful tradition and serious cooking can coexist.

Getting to Vilnius in 2026

For German travellers, rail remains the most compelling option:

Frequent DB and PKP connections from Germany to Poland

Direct onward trains to Vilnius from Warsaw, Kraków, Szczecin, and Suwałki

For those who combine rail with air, Vilnius is also served by direct flights from Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Munich, Frankfurt, Nuremberg, and others—most under two hours.

Vilnius is not selling itself as Europe’s next big thing. It does not need to.

For German travellers in 2026—especially those choosing the train—it offers something rarer: ease, depth, and a city that does not rush you through it.