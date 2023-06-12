Kalamaki Beach Property Offers Unique Value Proposition

A stunning villa steps from the beach at Kalamaki, in Heraklion Prefecture of Crete, offers space, amazing views of the Gulf of Mesara, and every convenience. Situated on 2 floors, this 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom property is divided into 2 luxurious apartments. Listed for 1,200.000€ by Euroland Property Group,

Modern design inside and out punctuates these two cozy apartments on one of Crete’s finest beaches. Each of the second-floor studio apartments features a comfortable bedroom with its own bathroom with a shower, a fully equipped kitchen, and a living room area. The ground floor offers yet another bedroom, bath, and shower. And finally, an internal staircase leads to the top floor where 2 more bedrooms and a bath, and a separate kitchen.

Drone view of the pool and villa surrounds – Euroland – Creta Houses

The 504 m2 property can be divided or used autonomously at the owner’s discretion. On the outside, the top floor features a wonderful living room, and a fantastic outside lounge area can be directly accessed through the wide French windows of the property. From this vantage point, the Paxamadia Islets and the wide Mesara Gulf afford a remarkable panorama, especially at sunset.

Top floor terrace view of the Gulf of Mesara and the Paxamadia Islets

Outside and surrounding the property, there’s a large swimming pool with a jacuzzi, with lots of room on the terraces for sunbathing. There’s also private parking for 4 autos. The villa/apartments are enclosed by a stone wall and come fully furnished. The property already has an EOT license, which makes creating a profitable vacation rental business easy.

For more information call +30-282-107-9046, or email: info@euroland-crete.com

About Kalamaki:

Kalamaki is a picturesque coastal village in the Southwest of Heraklion Prefecture not far from world famous Matala. The village is just a few minutes from the larger towns of Tymbaki and Mires. The beachfront at the village has one of Crete’s nicest organized beaches. Here you’ll find great seafood tavernas, several small hotels, and holiday rooms of every price and description.