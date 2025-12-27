What: Vasilopita event with a charitable purpose.

Vasilopita event with a charitable purpose. When: Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Where: “Kourites” venue, near the Gazi–Tylisos junction, just outside Heraklion.

“Kourites” venue, near the Gazi–Tylisos junction, just outside Heraklion. Who: Organised by the Association of Friends of the Holy Monastery of Koudoumas, with the support of Dia-SOS-te ti Messara.

Organised by the Association of Friends of the Holy Monastery of Koudoumas, with the support of Dia-SOS-te ti Messara. Price: €25 per person.

€25 per person. Entertainment: Live Cretan music and traditional dance performances.

Dia-SOS-te ti Messara invites friends, supporters, and members of the wider community to attend a Vasilopita event dedicated to a sacred cause, supporting the completion of the Church of Saints Parthenios and Evmenios.

“Come, let us build together the house of our Saints,” reads the invitation issued by the Association of Friends of the Holy Monastery of Koudoumas, which is organising the gathering as an act of solidarity and shared responsibility.

The event will take place on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., at the “Kourites” event venue, located just outside Heraklion, at the Gazi–Tylisos National Road junction.

The €25 entrance fee includes a full meal and a programme of live Cretan music, featuring the bands of Dimitris Vererakis and Giorgos Dragogiannakis from Krousonas. The event will also be enriched by performances from the Papadokosta Dance Group, which will bring traditional rhythm and movement to the celebration.

All attendees will automatically participate in the raffle draw, included with their entry ticket.

Further details and updates are available on the Association of Friends of the Holy Monastery of Koudoumas’ Facebook event listing.

If you wish to attend, please call: